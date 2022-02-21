One year of the Perseverance robot on Mars; check out the most amazing records – 02/21/2022

NASA’s Perseverance jeep robot had its birthday on Mars. It landed on our neighbor on February 18, 2021. Its first year of exploration yielded incredible images that reveal the red planet’s surface like we’ve never seen it before.
part of the mission mars 2020, the rover perseverance is a true photographer, scientist and laboratory on wheels. Equipped with modern instruments and sensors — including 19 high-definition cameras — and a robotic arm, its main task is to look for evidence of alien life.
He is exploring the Jezero Crater, 45km in diameter and 500m deep – estimated to have been a large lake and river delta more than three billion years ago. If there was ever life on the planet, even if only microbial activity, it is the place most likely to hold evidence.
But Perseverance is not alone there: the small helicopter Ingenuity is his faithful squire. It was stored inside the rover’s “belly” and was released after landing. He has already proved that aerial exploration is possible on Mars despite the planet’s thin atmosphere.
The duo has so far recorded 215,383 images of Mars; Check out some of the most memorable:
The robot must carry out its experiments on Mars for another year: its duration is estimated to be at least 687 Earth days (a Martian year). It is powered by a plutonium-core reactor, capable of producing electrical energy for up to 14 years.
And it will do something unprecedented on Mars: it will place at least 40 samples, from different places in the crater, inside tubes, in a complex storage system. These tubes will be left on the planet’s surface, to be removed by future missions. This should be NASA’s biggest challenge for years to come — the rocks are not expected to arrive here until after 2030.
All photos taken by Perseverance and Ingenuity can be accessed, in RAW format, for free by anyone, in the mission database on the NASA website.