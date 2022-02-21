Pandemic makes demand for psychological care soar | Health

Playback: ACity ON Mental health of children and adolescents

In 2017, while working at a multinational, the carioca Wilbert Acioli ended up in a hospital emergency with symptoms of a heart attack. As the weeks passed, he realized he was going through a burnout and after a few months he resigned. Little did he know that, five years later, he would be working as an emotional manager – that’s how he defines himself -, with a waiting list of patients who, in the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, reached their emotional limit.

Today, Wilbert sees people — including former co-workers — with symptoms of anxiety, depression and exhaustion, and gives lectures and courses on what many consider a pandemic within the pandemic. In Brazil and throughout Latin America, mental disorders have become a drama to which society is increasingly looking and to which it is still reacting, according to experts, with dedication that is far from the size of the problem.

The virtually unanimous opinion of those working with mental health is that, in this aspect of the pandemic, the worst is yet to come.

— Mental health disorders can no longer be ignored. There are more and more companies providing psychological assistance services to the corporate world. In the coming months we will see an explosion of cases – says the Argentine Stella Maria Sanyan, director of the health area of ​​the international consultancy Williams Towers Watson (WTW).

According to a survey carried out last year by the WTW, in which representatives of health companies around the world were interviewed, the expectation is that in the next 18 months mental disorders will grow more than any other and generate more expenses.

The alert was also made by the Pan American Health Organization, which assured that “it is necessary to strengthen mental health responses to Covid-19 with psychosocial support”. The document showed that 4 out of 10 Brazilians developed anxiety in the last year.

The moment is critical, agrees Tatiana Pimenta, founder of the Vittude app, created in 2016 to connect patients with mental health professionals. Tatiana suffered from depression in 2012, and her bad experience with health plans led her to create a tool that helps people across Brazil find the best way to treat their disorders. Two years ago, Vittude had seven corporate clients and now has more than 150, a clear sign, she says, that employers are starting to worry about their workers’ mental health.

— We are making progress, but there is still much to be done. Demand has increased a lot, even more so after the last wave, and mental health has become a much-required benefit in all work environments – he says.

Also read: Subvariant BA.2 is more aggressive than Ômicron, new study shows

One of the environments where the number of people with mental disorders has multiplied is that of schools. Gilmar Carneiro, who works as a positive psychology coach in educational establishments in the state of Rio, understands how the pandemic has affected, in addition to students, teachers and workers in the area.

— People feel helpless, tired and not knowing how to deal with uncertainties. Many are exhausted from feeling bad, others struggle to get back into the classroom.

Prevention as a way

At the head of the Instituto Felicidade Agora é Ciência, Andrea Perez bets on positive psychology to train professionals who work mainly in prevention.

— We consider that we are facing a fourth wave of the consequences of the pandemic and the mental disorders caused by Covid infections, bereavements, lack of employment, problems at home and economic. My focus is prevention, through mechanisms that help people to avoid getting sick or, in case they experience some symptoms, better cope with the disorders – he explains.

One of his mantras is “don’t romanticize positive emotions.”

— We live what I call the neoliberalism of happiness. This idea that positive emotions solve everything and that we are largely responsible for changing the world is, in my view, wrong. We can do many things, but we all need help and we all need to recognize our vulnerabilities. Sadness is part of it,” she explains.

At 49 years old, Losane Alvez is learning to manage her emotions. She works as a human resources coordinator in a São Paulo office, and after a burnout in 2021, she better understands the problem and helps colleagues in a similar situation. She believes that today there is more awareness about the importance of accompanying people with mental disorders, but many prejudices still persist.

—I see people with anxiety attacks due to the demand to go back to face-to-face. The next few months will be difficult — recognizes Losane.

The latest wave of the pandemic has caught many people with mental health almost out of breath. One of the things Wilbert Acioli notices most in his consultations is the lack of hope. In addition to the fear of getting sick, there was the fear of losing their job, having financial difficulties, not being able to overcome marital problems, and so on. The list of negative thoughts that generate anxiety and other mental disorders is long.

Awareness of the need to take the topic seriously is growing. But they are, according to everyone, just the first steps of a long journey.