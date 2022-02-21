Paraná Clube x Coritiba: see lineups, refereeing and how to follow Paranaense’s game | paranaense championship

In opposing fights, Paraná Clube and Coritiba face each other this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Vila Capanema, for the ninth round of the Campeonato Paranaense. Tricolor is the last place, with four points, and Coxa is the runner-up, with 15. Ge follows the game in Real Time.

Paraná Clube is in a difficult situation and has fallen to the bottom of the competition, with the same score as União-PR and two points below Rio Branco-PR, the first outside the Z-2. The Paranista team has not won for six games.

Coritiba is coming off two straight draws without goals at home: FC Cascavel and Athletico. The alviverde team, thus, wasted the chance to take the top of the table.

Paraná Clube – coach: Rodrigo Cascaca

In another game of life or death in Paranaense, Tricolor will have the return of Pablo Thomaz, sent off in the penultimate match and embezzlement against Cianorte. On loan from Coritiba, Kazu was released and can act.

On the other hand, André Krobel is suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards. Rodolfo Mol and Ueslei Brito have physical problems and could also be left out.

The probable Tricolor is Lucas Wingert; Paranhos (Franklin), Luan, Rayne and Kazu; Moisés Gaúcho, Vinícius Kiss and Castanha; Mikael, Pablo Thomaz and Tadeu.

Who is out: André Krobel (suspended). Kaio, Brener and Gabriel Leite (medical department).

hanging: Talysson Lalau, Vinicius Kiss and Edson Baiano.

Coritiba – coach: Gustavo Morínigo

The Paraguayan coach gave up using a reserve team against Paraná Clube. Some holders were not even listed for the classic: cases of Alex Muralha, Henrique, Egídio, Andrey, Régis and Léo Gamalho. Willian Farias and Matheus Sales are also out, handed over to the medical department.

On the other hand, the new reinforcements Wesley and Clayton have already been registered and will be available to the coach for this Sunday’s match.

The probable Coxa is Rafael William; Wesley (Matheus Alexandre), Thalisson, Marcio Silva and Guilherme Biro; Bernardo, Bochecha and Robinho (Biel); Thonny Anderson, Edson Carioca and Luizão.

hanging: Matheus Sales.

Who is out: Natanael, Willian Farias and Matheus Sales (medical department).

Referee: Luiz Alexandre Fernandes

Luiz Alexandre Fernandes Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn and André Luiz Severo

Ivan Carlos Bohn and André Luiz Severo Fourth referee: Maykon Brito de Freitas