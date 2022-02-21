Party study discovers common symptoms of Omicron in vaccinated

A study by researchers in Norway with approximately 100 guests at a party where there was an outbreak of the Ômicron variant found the most common symptoms in people vaccinated against covid-19.

Of the 111 guests interviewed, 66 tested positive for covid, while another 15 possibly also had the virus.

Credit: Wachiwit/istock Study analyzed the symptoms presented by guests at a party where there was an outbreak of Ômicron

Of the study participants, 89% were found to have had two doses of the disease vaccine. Despite being fully vaccinated, the guests showed several symptoms of Omicron.

According to the research findings – published in the journal of infectious diseases and epidemiology Eurosurveillance – nine main symptoms were frequently reported.

They were: cough, runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fever, nausea and sneezing.

Among these symptoms, cough, runny nose and fatigue were reported as the most common, while sneezing and fever were the least common.

Credit: RECSTOCKFOOTAGE/istoc Cough, runny nose and fatigue were the most common symptoms

Later, public health experts also added nausea to this list of symptoms in vaccinated people who have contracted the Omicron variant.

How to protect yourself?

As Ômicron is much more contagious than any previous version of the virus, care needs to be reinforced.

Infectologists recommend using a mask of superior quality to fabric and surgical ones.

The PFF2, for example, has better filtration, in addition to sealing the air inlets and outlets well. Although a little more expensive, it can be reused a few times. Here’s how to use PFF2 more than once safely.