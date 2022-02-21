Paulinha Abelha, from Calcinha Preta, has a serious neurological condition

posted on 02/20/2022 20:38



Hospitalized since last Sunday (13/2) to treat kidney complications, the lead singer of the forró group Calcinha Preta, Paula de Menezes Nascimento, has a serious neurological condition. This is the first time the medical bulletin mentions a brain impairment.

She remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU), at Hospital Primavera, in Aracaju, Sergipe. The institution released a note, this Sunday (20/02), with the singer’s medical information.

“We inform you that the patient Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leca Viana remains in the intensive care unit with a severe neurological condition.

Maintains clinical stability, without the need for drugs to maintain life and on ventilatory support. Paulinha Abelha, singer of the black pantie, remains hospitalized in serious condition”, says the note, signed by the hospital’s technical director, Dr Ricardo Leite.

On Wednesday night (2/16), Paulinha’s advice said that she was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but had a “hemodynamically stable condition, undergoing renal replacement therapy, without infection”. The worsening, then, occurred during the dawn and early hours of Thursday (17/2).

Fans of the band and the singer and celebrities commented on positive messages and well wishes for the artist. “Oh my God, have mercy. I’ve never met someone in the artistic world so humble and with such a beautiful heart in the middle. I’m vibrating a lot for everything to work out in Jesus name, I believe and don’t be discouraged, she will get out of this” , commented Lucas Guimarães, influencer and husband of Carlinhos Maia.

“We are in prayer for you, our bee! God can do all things and he will heal you. We believe in that”, declared singer Solange Almeida.

“My God, may God make her better soon, let’s pray a lot,” said one fan.