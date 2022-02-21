Paulinha Abelha has a serious neurological condition, says medical bulletin | Sergipe

The singer Paulinha Abelha, from the band Calcinha Preta, has a serious neurological condition, according to the latest medical report released late this Sunday morning (20) by the private hospital where she is hospitalized in Aracaju.

Paulinha remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to the bulletin, the clinical picture is stable and without the need for drugs to maintain life. She also remains in a coma and intubated.

Band members, family members and fans held another prayer vigil for the restoration of the artist’s health on Saturday night (19).

Late this Saturday morning, it was announced that after the investigation with complementary tests, the possibility that the singer had “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community” was ruled out. The document did not provide further details on which diseases these would be.

Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized on February 11 in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was to treat kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed.

On the 14th, the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU, in addition to undergoing dialysis.

In the medical bulletin released on Thursday afternoon (17), it was announced that Paulinha was in a coma, and because of neurological instability, did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer, but at the end of the night the situation changed, and around 23 , she was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests.

Earlier this Friday afternoon (18), the medical bulletin reported that the singer remained in a coma, clinically stable, with a controlled infection and breathing with the support of a device. The singer’s advice also informed that the possibility of brain death is ruled out, and that this afternoon she undergoes another hemodialysis session. He also informed that she is undergoing a new treatment, which should only respond within 72 hours. Regarding the transfer of Paulinha Abelha to a hospital in another state, the advisory said that there is no forecast of when this may happen.

On Friday night (18), according to the bulletin, Paulinha was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a coma, but in clinical stability, without the need for drugs to maintain life, receiving renal replacement therapy without complications.