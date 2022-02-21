PF operation against illegal mining expels invaders from indigenous lands and tries to protect Alter do Chão (PA) | Fantastic

O Fantastic this week accompanied a mega operation by Federal policecalled Amazonian Caribbean against illegal mining in the Amazon. The action destroyed heavy machinery used by miners and found facilities with infrastructure, including a church and even a supermarket in the middle of the jungle. A PF report concluded that illegal mining and deforestation caused water contamination in Alter do Chão, in Pará – considered the Amazonian Caribbean .

On Monday morning (13), the Federal Police, Ibama, the Armed Forces, the National Force and the Federal Highway Police arrived at several mines at the same time. group that was polluting the Tapajos River It had a great infrastructure: in addition to powerful machines, it even had a supermarket in the jungle to serve the miners..

backhoe loaders were found. The logistics of apprehending these machines and taking them out of the mine are expensive, time-consuming and risky. Therefore, all equipment found within the conservation areas is destroyed right there.. From the engines that pump water from the pits to the fuel to supply this machinery – which causes destruction at a frightening rate.

“Artisanal Mining”

Two presidential decrees published this week could facilitate the licensing of what they define as “artisanal and small-scale” mining.. But can an activity that uses equipment worth up to R4 1 million be called artisanal and that wreaks havoc on an industrial scale?

“These two decrees are intended to encourage mining in the Amazon, reaffirming mining, even on an industrial scale, with heavy equipment, as artisanal mining. Activities in the south of Pará will continue, right? And, in a way, the government is now providing an incentive for them to increase throughout the Amazon. This is very worrying”, says Raoni Rajão, professor of Environmental Management at UFMG.

The government says the decrees are important to improve the quality of life in the region.

“One of the main objectives of the policy is precisely to bring best practices, formalization, organization of the activity and integration of environmental and social policies. Sustainable and modern mining brings preservation, it makes compatible a vector of development that is extremely relevant for isolated communities, along with environmental preservation”, says Pedro Paulo Dias, secretary of Geology and Mining at the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The responsibility for sustainable development would lie with the miner himself.

“The wordplay that is in the decrees hides the destruction that is happening in the Amazon. We analyzed all the municipalities in the Legal Amazon that were exposed in the extraction of gold, diamond extraction and the socioeconomic indicators that are important such as health, education, GDP per capita, did not have any improvement”, says Larissa Rodrigues, from Instituto Escolhas.

