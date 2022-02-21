Pilots make ‘crab landing’ to dribble wind

The passage of storm Eunice in northwest Europe caused damage in several locations. At London Heathrow Airport, the intensity of the winds forced the pilots to make landings with great difficulty on Friday (18).

At different times, pilots were forced to make different landings than they are used to in favorable conditions. Instead of descending in line with the runway, the aircraft approach sideways until the last moment. From there, they re-align themselves with the track and touch the ground. This type of technique is called “crab landing”.

Generally, the crab landing takes place in hostile weather conditions, with heavy rains and strong winds that are not aligned with the direction of the landing strip, and make the landing process difficult.

Like the episode with Storm Eunice, gusts of wind prevented aircraft at Heathrow Airport from being able to line up with the runway. And, consequently, forced the pilots to interrupt the landing.

The crab landing is a safe solution to this problem, since the front part of the aircraft (also known as the “nose”) is shifted towards the direction of the wind’s origin. In this way, the aircraft moves sideways towards the runway, facilitating the landing.

The recorded images of the planes show several attempts made by the pilots to overcome the difficulties generated by the storm. The risky maneuvers caught the attention of netizens. A video from the Big Jet TV channel, which recorded the arrival of the aircraft at Heathrow Airport last Friday (18), reached more than 7 thousand views.

Eunice’s impacts

On the day of the aircraft incident, the UK weather service issued a rare red alert due to “extremely strong winds” caused by the storm.

In London, where winds can reach 130 km/h, several parks were closed and the famous Ferris wheel London Eye stopped receiving visitors. According to the Met Office, the winds generated by the storm could reach 145 km/h.

In addition to the United Kingdom, other European nations suffered serious material damage and power cuts. According to AFP, storm Eunice caused four deaths in the Netherlands, another four in Poland, three in England and two in Germany. Many of the victims were hit by falling trees on their vehicles.

Eunice was educated in the Ireland region and traversed part of the UK and then northern France, before continuing her route to Denmark and Germany.