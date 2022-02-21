PIS/Pasep will have a new payment in 2022; see who receives from April

In 2022, the salary bonus PIS/Pasep will have two payments. After the end of the benefit calendar for the 2020 base year, workers who no longer withdraw the allowance for the 2019 base year will be able to redeem the amounts.

The possibility was announced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which emphasized that more than 154,000 workers are entitled to the allowance. The deposit will be made to those who “had an error in processing the 2019 base year salary allowance”.

Last year, the deadline for withdrawing the 2019 salary allowance was June 30, 2021. But considering that the benefit is guaranteed by law for a period of up to 5 years, the Federal Government announced that forgotten amounts may be requested again .

In this way, workers who did not receive the benefit will have the amounts automatically deposited in Caixa’s digital savings account, without the need to make any type of request.

In addition to the 154,000 people who did not receive the 2019 allowance due to the processing error, another 320,000 workers who simply failed to withdraw the benefit will be able to apply for the funds.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, approximately R$208 million was forgotten by people who were entitled to PIS/Pasep and did not make the withdrawal within the deadline.

However, it is worth noting that the deadline for requesting the withdrawal of the allowance PIS/Pasep 2019 will only open on March 31, 2022, when the current benefit payments for the 2020 base year end.

How to consult PIS/Pasep after March

To check the new withdrawal of the forgotten salary allowance, the worker can access the Digital Work Card application (available for Android and iOS) or make the request in person at a service unit of the Ministry of Labor.

If you do not have a smartphone to download the mentioned application, you can obtain the Digital Work Card by accessing the site and logging in with your registration at acesso.gov.br.