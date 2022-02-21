Piton snake invades science lab and scares students; Look

A simple elementary school science class turned into a terrifying experience for the students when a python invaded the place. The episode took place this week in Queensland, Australia.

THE morelia spilotaalso known as a carpet python, had sneaked into the room and hidden under the sink, before being spotted by the students and disrupting the class.

The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 Snake Rescue Team was called immediately. When they arrived at the school, they found the python on a teacher’s desk in the laboratory.

“The students had gone home when I arrived. But a teacher and some people were still there doing some work,” said Stu, one of the team members, whose last name was not identified, when Daily Mail Australia. “Must have come out of somewhere and decided to get on the table. He liked the sink.”

In a video shared on his social media, Stu showed how he captured the python. He walked over to the snake to take some pictures and see if it had any injuries or was stuck in an object. After these procedures, he calmly took the snake in his hands, took it to his bag on the floor and placed it inside.

He later headed to a rainforest area to release the python.

Carpet Python snakes can be found anywhere in Australia, in addition to locations such as Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. They can grow up to four meters in length, although most do not exceed two and a half meters. These snakes do not have venom inoculating fangs, however, these structures are sharp enough to catch their targets, usually small animals.

However, snakes of this genus are becoming extinct in the Western Australia region due to climate and environmental changes that threaten their habitat. Because of this, the cases of snakes that invade homes and commercial establishments in urbanized areas have been growing in recent years.

According to Stu, his team gets a lot of calls about snakes at Sunshine Coast schools. “We get a lot of calls in schools and nursing homes just because normally these snakes prefer to occupy large areas,” she said.