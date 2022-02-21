Pix will become the largest payment method in Brazil

Faced with a digital age, it is inevitable that technology is part of our lives. In this sense, technological advances bring news all the time that make our daily lives easier. Therefore, within the scope of the economy, the digital economy has been bringing news, such as Pix. The instant payments system is completing one year of implementation and its use is growing exponentially, showing that Brazilians have really joined the new modality.

The Pix

Pix was a new payment method implemented by the Central Bank last year. The new method facilitated transfers, allowing them to be made immediately and without charging fees. Therefore, it had great repercussion in the country and is widely used.

In view of this, it was estimated by Carat Insights that Pix will be the most common form of payment in 10 years. In addition to Pix, which will reach 91% of the population, other digital payment methods are also expected to grow. Among them, 82% are expected to adhere to digital wallets and 81% to read QR Codes.

With the rapid growth of Pix, new related services are also being thought of, such as Pix Saque, Pix Troco, Pix Collection, Pix Internacional and Pix Offline. In this way, these projects should further boost the Brazilian population to enter the digital economy.

Other payment methods will disappear

With the new payment methods, other old methods are becoming obsolete and should disappear from the market. In this sense, 60% of Brazilians believe that checks will disappear, while only 27% think the same about TED and DOC.

When it comes to paper payment, most people don’t believe it will go away, but 57% think that cash will be the least common. In addition, in-person payments at banks and lotteries tend to disappear according to research.