Police and firefighters promise to demonstrate this morning in BH – Gerais

The Federal Constitution authorizes demonstrations by military police, as long as it is peaceful and without weapons. (photo: BETO NOVAES/IN/DA PRESS)

The demonstration of around 20,000 firefighters, military, civil and criminal police, scheduled to start at 9 am today, in Praça da Estação, in downtown Belo Horizonte, is so worrying to the state government that the command of the Military Police released the servers to the move after the Estado de Minas report showed that even active officers would participate. But there are limits to which disciplinary sanctions and violence do not occur. Uniforms and weapons are not allowed and the strike movement of 1997 still persists in the memory of many, which culminated in the siege of the command of the Military Police, in Praça da Liberdade, and in the death of a corporal who asked his armed comrades to calm down. The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) does not intend to interrupt any service due to the stoppage of part of the policing.

Movement estimates estimate between 10,000 and 20,000 civil servants participating in the demonstration alongside family members, coming from different parts of the state. From the countryside alone, 80 buses and more than 40 vans are expected, which began arriving on Saturday, not counting private cars and employees from the cities of Greater BH.

At the end of 2020, the governor sent the Bill 1,451/20 to the Legislative Assembly, which consisted of a 41% recomposition, divided into three installments, 13% in July 2020, 12% in September 2021 and 12% in September 2020. 2022

The Federal Constitution and the Code of Ethics for the Military of the State of Minas Gerais impose several restrictions on the participation of security personnel in protests, especially for the military. The PMMG reserve military, judge in Gois, professor and law specialist Rodrigo Foureaux is one of the greatest authorities on the subject and brings analysis on his social networks so that protesters do not lose their rights. “Freedom of expression and assembly is a fundamental right and the military are not excluded from these rights, despite having a greater limitation. Demonstration must not be confused with strike. Strikes are prohibited. Demonstrations are not”, he observes.

According to the jurist, the Federal Constitution, in several passages, when it wanted to exclude the military, did so expressly, such as authorizing arrest for disciplinary transgression or for a strictly military crime, without a court order or habeas corpus for punishments, prohibiting unionization , strike and party affiliation.

“Article 5 of the Federal Constitution says that everyone – not excluding the military – can gather peacefully, without weapons, in places open to the public, regardless of authorization. Likewise, the article guarantees freedom of expression without excluding the military. In the case of state military personnel, specifically, article 14 of the Code of Ethics for the Military of the State of Minas Gerais considers it a disciplinary transgression to attend a demonstration or meeting of a party political character, except for service”, says Foureaux.

The meeting must be peaceful, so there must be no act that disturbs public order, such as invasion of any place, interruption of traffic, burning of objects and similar. “The military must not be armed, either overtly or covertly, must not be in uniform, must not be on duty, must be off duty, on vacation, leave. by the military offenses or insults”, observes the judge.

A crime of riot could occur if a superior orders the military to fulfill a duty roster, but they decide not to comply and participate in the protest. “Finally, a fair and deserved readjustment for all police and military personnel.

The police officer’s quality of life has a direct impact on the quality of public security service provision. Minas Gerais was recognized by the Ministry of Justice as the safest state in Brazil and this is primarily due to the work carried out by police institutions. It’s time to recognize police institutions and value police officers,” concludes Foureaux.

Municipal Guard to act normally

Even with the stoppage of a large part of the police due to the demonstration, PBH informs that all services will work normally, such as BH Resolve, the bus system, health units and schools. The Municipal Civil Guard of Belo Horizonte (GCMBH) informed that it will continue to act, but without reinforcements, “to guarantee the safety of citizens and the public patrimony of health units, parks, squares, schools and other equipment of the Municipality of BH, extending the policing of the surrounding areas of these establishments, through patrols on foot or in vehicles”.

It will also be up to the agents to act in the supervision of traffic in the capital, in partnership with BHTrans, and to support the action of municipal inspectors and also to maintain public order, combating the activities of clandestine sellers in public areas and intervening in situations that constitute disrespect for the code of postures. “In this sense, we inform you that the Municipal Guard will carry out its operational routine, with the effective on the streets acting in the preventive community policing of the capital, acting in partnership with the other municipal bodies”.

The report contacted the government of Minas Gerais to find out if there will be security reinforcements at units in the state, if disciplinary issues would be observed and if negotiations are underway with the protesters.

The state administration issued a note on the matter. “The government of Minas maintains an open dialogue with all categories, taking into account the needs of civil servants and the important work they do for the state. Even in the face of all the financial difficulties faced and deepened by the health crisis of the pandemic, in 2020, a 13% readjustment was granted for security forces”, says a note.

The government also states: “With the adhesion to the RRF [Regime de Recuperao Fiscal, proposto pelo governo federal para negociar dvidas dos estados]a project that awaits analysis by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), the state will be able to apply the inflation recomposition in the salaries of all categories of civil servants, and continue the payment of inherited debts, such as transfers to the municipalities and judicial deposits”.

Finally, the government says: “Currently, mandatory state expenditures exceed 100% of revenue in most years and the prospect is that they remain close to this level. The government of Minas has been dedicated to achieving, even in this scenario, bring improvements to the servers, as it recognizes the valuable work they provide.”

The protest

Public security and social defense stop for salary recomposition

Concentration: Praça da Estação

time: 9 am

Probable destination: Praça da Assembleia

Estimated audience: 10 thousand to 20 thousand

Composition: Military, civil and criminal active duty, reserve, veterans and family officers

Claim: salary recomposition of the inflation of the last seven years (41%) promised by the government in 2019 and only readjusted in one of the three combined installments

Expected Impacts: Traffic affected after peak hours (7am to 8am). Belo Horizonte City Hall does not foresee the closure of any health, school or administrative services

What police officers cannot do: carry weapons, wear uniforms, disturb public order, invade any place, interrupt traffic, utter insults, burn objects and similar items, start a strike from the demonstration.

Sources: PBH, Federal Constitution, Code of Ethics for the Military of the State of Minas Gerais, protest leaders