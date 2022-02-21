Police demonstration slows traffic in downtown BH – Gerais
Traffic is being diverted through Praça Rui Barbosa and Rua da Bahia, towards Centro and through the roads surrounding the Municipal Park towards Barro Preto.
BHTrans and the Waze app page showed slowness all around Praça da Estação around 10:30 am.
10:09 Av dos Andradas – Delayed traffic, towards the center/hospitals, between Rodoviria and R Guaicurus with reflection on Vdt B and Vdt do Floresta. In the direction Hospitals/centre, stop between R dos Caets and Guarda Municipal.
Just before 11 am, protesters lined up behind the sound cars and moved from Praça da Estação to the alley that cuts through Praça Rui Barbosa on their initial walk to the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG). Bombs were still exploding and rockets were also being fired into the air. Some protesters were seen using weapons during the protest.
By late morning, the protesters were already going up Rua da Bahia and the plan was to turn onto Avenida Afonso Pena to Praça Sete, Avenida Amazonas, Avenida lvares Cabral, Rua Rodrigues Caldas, to Praça da Assembleia.
Understand
In 2020, the governor sent Bill 1,451/20 to the Legislative Assembly, which made up 41%, divided into three installments, 13% in July 2020, 12% in September 2021 and 12% in September 2022.
“In the last few days, we parliamentarians and class entities have been trying in every way to sensitize the government, but our patience has run out. Always the same litany. Same whey. They say that they need to adhere to the tax recovery regime to be able to give the recomposition. No more patience. He arrives. Either give the promised readjustment or public safety will respond in time. If you don’t negotiate, the police will stop,” said state deputy Sergeant Rodrigues (PDT) at the demonstration.
Earlier, in a radio interview Itatiaia, the Secretary General of the Government, Mateus Simes, said that the state is trying to study alternatives to solve the problem of the readjustment. “We recognize that there was a loss in the purchasing power of civil servants as a whole, of the police in particular, who did not recover during the term of the last governor (Fernando Pimentel – PT). But, unfortunately, the issue is not the recognition of this right, the lack of conditions of the state before the injunctions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to grant this readjustment now. We are looking for alternatives. The demonstration that is going to take place today is absolutely legitimate and this is a problem that has been keeping all those who are part of the government summit awake at night. We are looking for alternatives to understand how to promote the recomposition of the inflationary loss, especially from this last year when inflation was very severe”, he said.