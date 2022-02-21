Police demonstration slows traffic in downtown BH – Gerais

Traffic is being diverted through Praça Rui Barbosa and Rua da Bahia, towards Centro and through the roads surrounding the Municipal Park towards Barro Preto.

BHTrans and the Waze app page showed slowness all around Praça da Estação around 10:30 am.

10:09 Av dos Andradas – Delayed traffic, towards the center/hospitals, between Rodoviria and R Guaicurus with reflection on Vdt B and Vdt do Floresta. In the direction Hospitals/centre, stop between R dos Caets and Guarda Municipal. %u2014 OfficialBHTRANS (@OficialBHTRANS) February 21, 2022 Just before 11 am, protesters lined up behind the sound cars and moved from Praça da Estação to the alley that cuts through Praça Rui Barbosa on their initial walk to the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG). Bombs were still exploding and rockets were also being fired into the air. Some protesters were seen using weapons during the protest. By late morning, the protesters were already going up Rua da Bahia and the plan was to turn onto Avenida Afonso Pena to Praça Sete, Avenida Amazonas, Avenida lvares Cabral, Rua Rodrigues Caldas, to Praça da Assembleia. Understand

In 2020, the governor sent Bill 1,451/20 to the Legislative Assembly, which made up 41%, divided into three installments, 13% in July 2020, 12% in September 2021 and 12% in September 2022.

(photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) “In the last few days, we parliamentarians and class entities have been trying in every way to sensitize the government, but our patience has run out. Always the same litany. Same whey. They say that they need to adhere to the tax recovery regime to be able to give the recomposition. No more patience. He arrives. Either give the promised readjustment or public safety will respond in time. If you don’t negotiate, the police will stop,” said state deputy Sergeant Rodrigues (PDT) at the demonstration.