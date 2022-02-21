Poll: Lula leads in Minas and closely followed by Bolsonaro

The survey shows that 9.2% of miners are undecided about the presidential race (photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP and Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lead, in Minas Gerais, the race for the Planalto Palace. Survey of the Institute F5 Update Data the request of State of Mines shows that the former president of the Republic has 36.1% of voting intentions. The current head of the federal executive branch, in turn, appears with 27.7%.

The numbers, released this Monday (21/2), are the result of an electoral poll carried out last week. Third place for former judge Sergio Moro, from Podemos (7.2%). Ciro Gomes, from PDT, is in fourth place (3.8%).

Andr Janones (Avante), federal deputy for Minas Gerais, occupies the fifth position, with 2.6% of the manifestations given to pre-candidates. He is followed by Joo Doria (PSDB), governor of So Paulo, who adds up to 1.2%.

Then, a squad appears that failed to break the 1% barrier. The group opened by the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), who has 0.9%. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) is three tenths behind. With 0.5%, also appears the senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE).

Political scientist Felipe d’vila, a pre-candidate for Novo, got 0.4%.

The survey shows that 9.2% of miners are undecided about the presidential race. At the same time, 7.5% expressed their willingness not to vote for the nominated candidates or to appeal their annulment; 2.3% did not respond.

Lula-Bolsonaro dispute intensifies in the spontaneous scenario

In the spontaneous scenario, where respondents can freely name the politician they want in the presidency of the Republic, Lula also leads, but with 22.4%. Bolsonaro, the second, adds up to 18.8%.

Moro remains in third position, with 3.5%, against 1.9% for Ciro. Andr Janones has 1.2%. Doria, 0.7%.

Marina Silva, candidate of Rede Sustentabilidade in the 2018 national election, got 0.3% of spontaneous menes. She is one tenth ahead of Guilherme Boulos, from PSOL, and governor Romeu Zema (Novo). Simone Tebet bitters the lantern, with 0.1%.

Undecided are 31.3%; potential null votes, 9.5%. There were also 9.9% of participants who did not respond.

PT and PL should polarize race to Planalto

The search of F5 divided Minas Gerais into 13 regions. Voters from all of them were heard and, according to Domilson Coelho, executive director of the institute, the presidential race has more protagonism than the race for the Minas Gerais government, possibly led by Romeu Zema and Alexandre Kalil (PSD).

“In some regions [de Minas], Lula leads; in others, Leader Bolsonaro. In others, the fight is fierce. The presidential election is more present, for the miners, than the governor’s election itself. Zema is very discreet and so is Kalil. Nobody is moving much. But the presidential campaign has indeed had major movements in Minas”, he analyzes.

For Domilson, the tendency for PT and PL to star in the election is because there is, at this moment, no third way separating itself from the other components of the intermediate squad, made up of names such as Moro and Ciro.

“Anyone who isn’t Lula will vote for Bolsonaro because he knows he’s the only one with conditions to win the PT. And, whoever is not Bolsonaro, votes for Lula to debunk the current president”, he projects.

The search

The first election poll carried out by F5/EM in 2022, it collected opinions from 1,560 voters between the 14th and 17th of this month. The interviews were done by telephone. The confidence level of the results obtained is 95%. The margin of error of 2.5%, plus or minus.

The survey is registered at the Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TRE-MG) under the number MG-08290/2022.