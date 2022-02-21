Post-Covid: When Your Body Signs You Need a Doctor

The health effects of the coronavirus vary with each organism, but in some cases, people who have been infected continue to show signs of the disease even after being considered cured. This is what happened to Portuguese language teacher Rosalia Sá de Oliveira, 60, who, in September 2020, still in the pre-vaccine period, developed the mild form of Covid-19. About two months after that, she started to lose her voice and went to an otolaryngologist, who identified that one of her vocal cords had been affected by the infection.

“It’s been more than 40 years of teaching, I’ve never had a problem with my vocal cords. Covid arrived and caused it. I looked for the otolaryngologist, who identified the problem and said it was a sequela of the disease. A vocal cord was affected by the infection I did the treatment, I had speech therapy, and my voice came back, but not the same. I got a little hoarse and, even today, I can’t speak a lot at once, my voice is gradually decreasing”, he says.

The teacher explains that, once she discovered the first sequel left by the virus, she went through several doctors to identify other possible problems. However, it was the only damage identified.

Cases like Rosalia’s, although common, are not the rule. Infectologist and general practitioner Carlos Urbano notes that, in most cases, the symptoms of Covid-19 usually disappear within a few weeks. In these cases, unless there is a previous health problem, there is no reason for further concern.

“When the symptoms are a little more bothersome, it is possible that a chest X-ray and a blood test are recommended, even during the period of contamination. If it is necessary to hospitalize, there may also be the D-dimer, which is to indicate whether there is a greater chance of a clot, or even thrombosis. But it is not an exam just for cases of Covid and the indication depends on a series of variables “, he explains.

When the infection gets worse, leading to hospitalizations, it is possible that there is collateral damage and the sequelae can persist for months. In these prolonged situations, a medical evaluation is important and it may be necessary to perform some tests to identify possible complications after Covid-19.

WHICH DOCTORS TO LOOK FOR?

According to infectious disease specialist Lauro Ferreira Pinto, the most suitable professionals to consult post-Covid are the pulmonologist it’s the cardiologist, given that persistent symptoms are usually linked to these two areas. In some situations, it may also be necessary to evaluate a neurologist.

“People ask a lot about the tests they need to do because they have Covid. The answer is: necessarily, no exam. It’s case by case. But if there is a lot of pulmonary complaints, a lot of coughing, for example, an assessment of lung capacity can be done. If you have a really bad headache, a really serious headache, you might have a neurological exam. Many of these complaints disappear after a few months. But if they are very bothersome symptoms, the best thing to do is undergo an evaluation.”

Cardiologist and commentator for CBN Vitória, Henrique Bonaldi, guides that even if the person is feeling well, if he needed to be hospitalized for some time to treat the disease, either in the ward or in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), it is recommended to carry out a comprehensive assessment of lung, vessels and heart.

One of the tests indicated is echocardiogram, to understand how your heart health is doing, and whether the infection has resulted in some kind of muscle damage. If so, cardiac MRI is indicated to understand the extent of the damage, and, on the same machine, a Doppler is usually done to evaluate the main veins and arteries.

“This is after the person has already had the virus. During the period of infection, if there was a need for hospitalization, we usually ask for a myocardial lesion marker, the same used in cases of infarction, and a D-dimer, to find out what to do with that person after he is discharged from the hospital. “

ATTENTION EVEN AFTER MILD SYMPTOMS

The doctor notes, however, that recent studies show that 7% of people who have had mild symptoms of Covid-19 are at risk of developing some type of heart diseasewhich reinforces the need for medical evaluation in some cases.

He advises, for example, to look for a doctor if the patient already had any previous disease, even if he had a mild infection with the coronavirus.

“If you had mild symptoms, a long consultation will be carried out to understand the case, what the person’s and family’s history, if there were any changes. But there is no combo of exams that can be applied indistinctly. It all depends on each case, and the person will necessarily need to undergo a medical evaluation first”, explains Bonaldi.

It was because of a medical consultation, even, that journalist Luciane Freitas, 46, discovered that she had suffered a kind of stroke after being contaminated with Covid-19. Because of her age, she and her husband usually have annual health check-ups, and, months before becoming infected, she had been evaluated by a cardiologist.

“I was completely healthy, without any problems, but I ended up getting infected in December 2020. I had a milder form of the disease, while my husband, who was also infected, needed to be hospitalized, stayed in the ICU and everything. We repeated the tests. after contamination, I found out that I had even more serious sequelae than his. I went to the cardiologist and right away in the first exam, an echocardiogram, a kind of stroke was pointed out. The doctor decided to investigate further, asked for an MRI, which showed a periocarditis and myocarditis.”

Journalist Luciane Freitas, 46, discovered that she had suffered a kind of stroke after being infected with Covid-19. Credit: Personal collection/Art: Geraldo Neto

She explains that she had to undergo drug treatment for about six months, during which she was prohibited from making any kind of effort to prevent it from being triggered, for example, a heart attack.

“I even joined the priority group for vaccination because of that. Fortunately, the medication resolved and improved, but I still have to follow up every six months. I was even contaminated by Covid again in January, this time in a lighter way, but I already have a cardiologist scheduled again, because I have to look to see if there was any new commitment”, says Luciane.

POST-COVID EXAMS

Although there is no general rule, patients who have had moderate or severe cases of Covid-19, who have had to be hospitalized, or who have prolonged symptoms should seek medical evaluation to identify possible side effects. Depending on the complaints, some tests that may be requested are:

Assessment of lung capacity

neurological exams

D-diameter

Electrocardiogram

MRI

Doppler