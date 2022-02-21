Project forces SUS to offer medicine to treat sickle cell anemia

02/21/2022 – 10:16

Gustavo Sales/Chamber of Deputies Ossesio Silva: it is estimated that, per year, about 3,500 children are born with the disease

Bill 4208/21 includes the drug Crizanlizumab – used in the treatment of patients with sickle cell disease – in the list of drugs available in the Unified Health System (SUS). The text is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

Sickle cell anemia is caused by a genetic mutation that affects hemoglobin, the protein responsible for transporting oxygen from the lungs to the tissues. The mutation changes the shape of the red blood cells into a kind of sickle, hence the name sickle cell.

One of the most common symptoms is pain caused by the obstruction of small blood vessels by sickle-shaped red blood cells, which can be felt in any part of the body, especially in bones and joints.

“The disease is more frequent in the Afro-descendant population. In Brazil, there are a large number of Afro-descendants, therefore a relevant group that may present the aforementioned disorder”, argues the author of proposal, deputy Ossesio Silva (Republicans-PE).

“According to the Ministry of Health’s database, it is estimated that, per year, about 3,500 children are born with the health problem and 200,000 with sickle cell trait (who received the disease gene from one of the parents),” reported the parliamentary.

The drug Adakveo (crizanlizumab) has already been registered and approved in Brazil by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). It is indicated to reduce the frequency of vaso-occlusive crises (blockage of blood flow), which cause pain in patients.

Procedure

The project will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

