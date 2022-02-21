Protesters are caught with weapons in Praça da Estação – Gerais

Armed policeman at a gathering of police and firefighters in Praça da Estação for a demonstration against the Zema government (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

Bombs echo everywhere among the crowd of black shirts and protest banners. Families of police officers with baby carriages, which would bring an air of lightness, contrast with civil, criminal and military police officers with an ostensible carry of weapons (pistols shown in their holsters).

Dissatisfaction is everywhere in the demonstration of public safety this Monday (21/07), in Praça da Estação, downtown BH.

From all the passages, from the internal alleys of Rui Barbosa Square, from the pedestrian walkways and even from the subway, more and more police and firefighters arrive wearing black shirts and demanding the salary recomposition that was promised to them in 2019 by the state, and they only received one 13% share of the three that would total 41%.

READ ALSO: Secretary says that MG is studying how to restore police salaries

About 30 minutes after the official start of the movement, scheduled for 9 am, more than half of the square was already taken, bringing together, according to organizers, around 8,000 workers and their families. The bombs are the only noise to interrupt the whistle and the chants of protest.



see gallery . 23 Photos Police and firefighters met this Monday morning (2/21) in the Center of BH in a demonstration against the Zema government, which has not yet fulfilled its promise to grant a 41% salary increase.

(photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)



The tension was high and even after the demands made by several members of the category to maintain the climate of peace, not using uniforms and firearms, to not allow disciplinary punishment, this request ended up not being answered.

Firearms are open. And it reinforces this tense atmosphere. The report found several members of the police forces with ostensible bearing. One of them, a civilian police officer in plain clothes, has the insignia of the corporation on his chest on a chain and a holster at his waist, with a pistol.

Also a civilian police officer in a corporate shirt wanders around with his pistol showing jeans tucked under his black shirt. Two penal officers also had pistols visible between their pants and shirts, these certainly not on duty as they were out of work.

Boxes bearing the name of Governor Romeu Zema were piled up, adding to the dissatisfaction. From the top of the stereo cars, the trees and on the ground, banners bring demands and heavy criticism to the state government. “Zema deadbeat, give me my money back”, they chant all the time.

“Military police, civil police, penal police, military firefighters and socio-educational system. Zema; no more lies! Respect public safety! Recomposition j!”, says one of the signs.

The Terra Mineira Monument, based on bronze plaques with the image of Tiradentes, patron of the police, in Praça da Estação, in BH, received flags with emblems of firefighters and the Military, Civil and Criminal police.

Banners are also spread over the monument and throughout the public space criticizing the state government and demanding the promised inflationary recomposition of the salary, which has been out of date for seven years.

The couple of active criminal police officers, MDA, 47, and KR, 39, came by bus from Uberaba with their two children aged 2 years and 4 months and 7 years to reinforce the fight for family survival as one of the flags of the demonstration. .

“Since pregnant, I always bring my children to the demonstration because it is fair and for them. We didn’t come armed. But peace will prevail and we will achieve it”, hopes the woman.

“We have costs to work that we take from the family. To go to the penitentiary, I drive 20 km from Monday to Friday. WhatsApp from my phone to resolve work issues. We do everything and we just want to recompose inflation and not increase it”, he said.