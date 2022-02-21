PT decides to launch Contarato to the Government of Espírito Santo against PSB governor

The PT decided this Saturday (19th) to make official the pre-candidacy for the government of Espírito Santo of Senator Fabiano Contarato, who should run for office against Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB), who will run for reelection. The information is from Folha.

“I am immensely happy and excited about the decision of the Espírito Santo Workers Party to officially launch my name as a pre-candidate for governor, as the expanded directory has just announced,” Contarato wrote on social media.

“I am at the entire disposal of the party and the population of Espírito Santo to build a progressive project for our dear State. Let’s go together, Holy Spirit! Work and Trust!”, continued the senator.

Contarato ended the message he shared with his followers saying that he will fight “poverty, generating employment and income, giving hope to the youth”.

Contarato’s pre-candidacy takes place at a time of intensifying clash between PT and PSB around a party alliance that would also include PV and PCdoB, which would support Lula’s candidacy for the presidency of the Republic.

