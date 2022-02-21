Putin downplays warnings from US and European allies, maintains missile tests

posted on 02/20/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky yesterday urged Western powers to defend their country unreservedly against a possible invasion by Russia, which has tested nuclear-capable missiles near the Ukrainian border.

Zelensky urged allies, during an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) forum on the crisis, in Munich (Germany), to abandon Russia’s “appeasement” strategy.

“Everyone must understand that it is not charitable contributions that Ukraine is asking for. It is its contribution to the security of Europe and the world, of which Ukraine has been the shield for eight years,” added Zelensky.

The president was referring to the start of conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country and the annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia in 2014. OSCE observers have warned of a “drastic increase” in violations of the 2015 ceasefire. the Ukrainian army, two soldiers were killed this Saturday in a bombing.

In a speech, Zelensky called for a “clear and workable” timetable for Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military alliance between the United States and major European powers. Such accession would represent a red line for Russia, which precisely demands guarantees that NATO will never admit Ukraine as a member of the agreement and that the region will not receive military reinforcements from the West.

Zelensky proposed a meeting with Putin to clarify what his intentions are. “I don’t know what the Russian president wants, so I propose that we meet,” he declared.

“All signs indicate that Russia is planning an all-out attack on Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German television. “We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high,” added Stoltenberg, who attended the Security Conference in Munich.

NATO said it was moving its personnel from Kiev to Lviv, in western Ukraine, or to Brussels, where it is based, as a “security” measure. Several Western countries, including the United States, have already done the same.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was “convinced” that Putin had decided to invade Ukraine and that the multiplication of incidents in the east of that country sought to create a “false justification” for Russia to launch the attack. in the next days.

US Vice President Kamala Harris stressed yesterday that if Russia attacks Ukraine, NATO forces in Eastern Europe will be reinforced and Western countries will impose “hard and fast” economic sanctions against Moscow.

Putin and the Missiles

Putin on Friday played down threats of economic retaliation. “Sanctions will be introduced no matter what. Whether there is a reason or not, they (NATO countries) will find one, because their objective is to impede Russia’s development,” he accused.

But clashes with separatists in eastern Ukraine and the evacuation of civilians from that region to Russia have given arguments to those who say that Putin is preparing to order the invasion.

Putin yesterday oversaw “strategic” exercises firing “hypersonic” missiles – new weapons that the Kremlin chief recently described as “invincible” and capable of carrying nuclear bombs.

“The objectives planned during the exercises of the strategic deterrent forces were fully met. All the missiles hit the established targets,” the Russian presidency said in a statement.

Russian public television showed Putin with Belarusian ally Alexander Lukashenko in a crisis room, listening to reports from his generals.

Washington estimates that Russia has 190,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders and territory, including separatist rebel forces in Donetsk and Lugansk.

About 30,000 Russian troops are also taking part in joint exercises in Belarus. Moscow says troops will return to barracks when exercises are over tomorrow.