Putin leads nuclear exercises amid tensions







Russia conducts military exercises Photo: Russian Defense Ministry / Reuters

the russian leader Vladimir Putin supervised this Saturday, 19, nuclear exercises strategic plans involving the launch of hypersonic ballistic missiles and other weapons, the latest show of force at a time of heightened tensions with the West over the Ukraine.

The exercises involved launches from warships, submarines and planes, as well as from land, which hit targets on land and sea, the Kremlin said.

Two ballistic missiles were launched – one from a location in northwest Russia and the second from a submarine in the Barents Sea – hitting targets thousands of kilometers away on the eastern end of the Kamchatka peninsula, he added.

The Kremlin said the exercises were part of a regular training process and denied that they signaled an escalation of the impasse.

They come after a series of maneuvers by the Russian military over the past four months that have included the deployment of troops — estimated by the West at 150,000 or more — to the north, east and south of Ukraine. Russia denies it is planning to invade Ukraine.

In images carried by the RIA news agency, Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov told Putin: “The main purpose of the exercise is to train the actions of strategic offensive forces with the aim of ensuring a defeat of the enemy.”

Ships and submarines from the North Sea and Black Sea fleets launched Kalibr missiles and hypersonic Zircon missiles at sea and land targets, the Kremlin said.