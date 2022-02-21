Putin says he can recognize independence for Ukraine’s breakaway regions | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday (21) that it is necessary to consider the request of leaders of two separatist regions of Ukraine for Russia to recognize them as independent.

In a televised address, Putin said he had met with his security council and that the threat to Russia will increase substantially if Ukraine joins the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance.

Last week, the Russian parliament passed a request for the president to recognize self-declared People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhanskin eastern Ukraine.

If approved, the move could further inflame the stalemate over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has stoked Western fears that Moscow could invade. Russia denies any invasion plan and accuses the West of hysteria.

At the same time, also on Monday, Russian military said troops and border guards prevented a group from breaching Russia’s border from Ukraine territory, and that five people were killed. The information is from Russian news agencies.

Ukraine denied the report by Russian news agencies, saying it was false information, and added that no Ukrainian forces were present in the Rostov region, where the incident reportedly took place.

Residents of Donetsk, Ukraine, leave territory and move to Russia

Ceasefire Violations

There have been more than 1,500 ceasefire violations reported in 24 hours in Ukraine’s pro-Russian separatist east, a record so far this year, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Monitors reported on Saturday. .

From Thursday afternoon to Friday night, OSCE observers recorded 591 ceasefire violations in Donetsk and 975 in Luhansk, the two breakaway enclaves.

The most intense fighting took place in the northwest of the Luhansk region, about 20 kilometers southeast of Severodonetsk, a locality loyal to the Kiev government.

Last week, separatists in Donetsk, Ukraine, evacuated civilians to Russia. The video below shows the families leaving the region.