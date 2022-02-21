Queen Elizabeth, 95, has Covid-19 – 02/20/2022 – World

Queen Elizabeth II has been diagnosed with Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday. She is 95 years old and her birthday is in April.

According to an official statement, Elizabeth is experiencing mild symptoms, equivalent to those of a cold, and intends to maintain a quiet schedule next week at Windsor Castle. “She will continue to receive medical care and follow appropriate guidance,” the statement reads.

It is believed that the queen, who recently began the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of her reign, the Platinum Jubilee, has already received the three doses of vaccine against the coronavirus – the Palace has only officially confirmed the date of the first injection.

On the 10th, the monarchy reported that Crown Prince Charles, 73, had been diagnosed with Covid for the second time – in the first infection, in March 2020, still in the initial months of the pandemic, he had mild symptoms and spent seven days in isolation in Scotland before resuming his duties.

Four days later, Clarence House, the prince’s official residence, reported that his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, 74, was also sick. Earlier this month, the Duchess of Cornwall had the Queen’s support for her to receive the title of Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne.

According to official communiqués, the Prince of Wales was with his mother on the 8th, before he learned of his reinfection. According to The Guardian, “several cases” have been recorded at Windsor Castle.

The queen spent months in the year 2020, the first of the pandemic, in quarantine. In April last year, at her husband Prince Philip’s funeral, she sat alone at the ceremony, due to social distancing rules. More recently, she has returned to participating in events.

Last week, for example, he greeted the Estonian and Spanish ambassadors in virtual meetings at Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday (16), he received two soldiers and appeared smiling and carrying a cane. “As you can see, I can’t get around,” he said jokingly, pointing to his left leg, suggesting some mobility problem.

The latest guidance from British health authorities says that those with Covid must self-isolate for five days, and can end it if they have two negative tests for Covid carried out on two consecutive days from the fifth day of symptoms. If at least one of the tests is positive, the isolation period must be extended to 10 days.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday wished the Queen a speedy recovery and a “swift return to vibrant health”. “I am sure I speak for all in wishing Her Majesty the Queen a speedy recovery from Covid and a speedy return to vibrant health,” he wrote on Twitter.

The director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, and other British politicians also sent messages.

Among them, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. “The commitment that Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country remains unshakable. I wish her a speedy and safe recovery from Covid.”

On a rainy and stormy day, a few tourists gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle to wish the Queen well. Others expressed support in messages left at London Underground stations, asking the monarch to “be patient”, and also on the internet.

Amid celebrations for her 70-year reign, Elizabeth’s health has garnered more attention since last October, when she had to spend a night in hospital – her first admission since 2013, for tests on which no details were released.

Doctors later advised the Queen to extend her rest and cancel her participation in several public events, including COP26, the world climate conference held in Scotland that she had been speaking about, and a two-day trip to Northern Ireland. .

Her first major public engagement in more than three months was held on February 5, the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, when she met charity workers at Sandringham House, cut a celebratory cake and used a cane to rest.