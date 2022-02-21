Quina 5785 Result: see here the numbers drawn for the R$ 12 million prize (19)

Saturday, February 19, there was a lottery for Quina 5785, with prize of BRL 12 million. In the last previous draw, held in Thursdayno one got the 5 tens and accumulated. Check out more details here, in the session of lotteriesof Techno News.

The sweepstakes of Quina are held 5 times a week, from Monday to Saturday, and broadcast through the digital channels of Box on YouTube and Facebook. See here the dozens drawn today, to Corner 5785:

Quina results, contest 5785:

04-34-36-48-80

With a single bet, 5 tensyour chances of taking the top prize of Corner 5785 are of one (01) chance in 24 million, that is, to win the main prize, you need to match the 5 drawn numbers.

However, you can increase your odds by adding dozens to your game or purchasing a Bolão,

that you find in Lottery Houses and Online Lotteries.

How to bet on Quina?

to bet on Quina is very simple and it is still possible to bet until 17:30 lottery houses. In the same way, you can also bet on the Caixa Online Lotteries or Accredited Lotteries that receive bets until 3 pm on the day of the draw.

A single bet with 5 numbers cost BRL 2.0. If you want to add dozens to your game, you will pay a higher amount. In addition, you can choose a Quina cake.

AND take the main prize whoever hits the 5 tens. However, whoever hits 4, 3 and 2 tens also win smaller prizes, making the four-of-a-kind or suit of Quina.

Check your bets and stay tuned, as the prizes expire after 90 days of the draw, after which it is passed on to the National Treasury and the winner is no longer entitled to the prize.

