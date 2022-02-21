Raízen (RAIZ4) made all the difference in Cosan’s result (CSAN3)

When evaluating the balance sheet of Cosan (CSAN3) for the fourth quarter, analysts were unanimous in stating that Raízen (RAIZ4) was the positive highlight. In the trading session of this Monday (21), around 1:14 pm, the shares of the companies retreated, with Cosan falling 0.37%, to R$ 21.68; and Raízen depreciating 1.96%, at R$5.99.

According to Bradesco BBI, Cosan’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), of R$ 2.762 billion, was “slightly above consensus”. In the bank’s opinion, Raízen “should be Cosan’s ‘crown jewel’, at least in the short term”.

According to an analysis by the institution, “the improvement in our estimates was mainly driven by the good results of Raízen, which were partially offset by the weaker-than-expected numbers of Rumo (RAIL3)”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read also: Rumo has a loss of R$ 384 million with crop failure

Cosan: focus on dividends and investments

With its subsidiaries – Raízen, Rumo and Compass (PASS3) – having already released results, Morgan Stanley says it expects Cosan, in the teleconference with market analysts this Tuesday (22), the focus of executives may be “on shareholder remuneration and new investment fronts going forward”.

The institution said that “Raízen’s results remained healthy in 4Q21, despite the challenging outlook for the sugar segment, and the company recorded the highest fuel distribution margin in Brazil that we have recorded, at R$156/m3” .

On the other hand, he said that the ex-Comgás businesses continued to weigh on Compass’ results, with a negative Ebidta of -R$57 million in the last quarter. Bradesco BBI, on the other hand, pointed to growth in domestic and industrial gas consumption, which should favor Compass this year.

Root (RAIZ4) strong and Rumo (RAIL3) weak

Credit Suisse assessed that Cosan had a fourth quarter beating estimates by around +4%, explained by Raízen’s strong results.

“In our view, results were mixed with a strong Raízen, a weak Rumo, and both Compass and Moove (the last of the company’s four subsidiaries) practically in line with our expectations,” Credit Suisse reported.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Despite the good results, Credit Suisse reported “conservative guidance” on Cosan.

Rumo posted a net loss of R$384 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), reversing a profit of R$3 million in the same period of 2020. It attributed the loss to the fall in the corn crop.

Opening a performance analysis report, Credit Suisse wrote of the performance: “Sorry to bring bad news.”

For Credit Suisse, the weak results occurred despite strong volumes in the quarter and can be attributed to substantially lower rates and margins, also impacted by higher fuel costs.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related