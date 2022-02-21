Rappi goes to Cade against iFood asking for an end to exclusivity

Just over a month ago, Uber announced that it will operate in the Brazilian food delivery market only until March 7. Now, the delivery app Rappi files a new petition against the competitor iFood that should move the market. The process was opened with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and, according to the document, the company asks for a review of the provisional measure that requires exclusivity with iFood. So, to find out more, check it out below. You are likely to also like: iti Itaú launches campaign that releases up to BRL 45 back on Uber, iFood, Netflix and others

Rappi goes to Cade to fight for the end of exclusivity that favors iFood

Thus, according to Rappi’s argument, the recent departure of competitors from the Brazilian market, as in the case of Delivery Center, in November of last year, and with the closure of Uber’s restaurant delivery activities, as of March, “ shows that, even with CADE’s preventive action, iFood practices continue to harm the market, requiring the adoption of new restrictions by the authority”.

In addition, the petition also cited a recent decision by the Norwegian competition authority as an example. At the time, the action prevented the execution of exclusivity contracts for the Delivery Hero app, which operates the Foodora online delivery platform in that country. According to the document sent to Cade, “the Norwegian authority highlighted that the use of exclusivity by dominant companies can lead to the exclusion of smaller players from the market or reduce their chances of competing”.

Finally, Rappi argues that this scenario, as well as exclusivity restrictions, can lead to higher prices and less choice. In addition, they also lead to a lower quality of products and services, since there is no competition.

Image: Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com