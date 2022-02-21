Referee says he expelled Pezzolano after being “cheated”; coach misses Cruzeiro in the classic | cruise

Cruzeiro’s first classic against Atlético-MG in 2022 will not have Paulo Pezzolano on the bench. The coach will be suspended in the duel on March 6, for the 9th round of Mineiro, and the team will be led by assistant Martin Varini.

Cruise News

Pezzolano reveals the board’s veto to Maicon: “You have to see if it stays or not”

Pezzolano arrived at the game against Villa Nova, this Sunday, hanging with two yellow cards. From the beginning of the match, amid a confusing refereeing, the coaching staff and players questioned several decisions of the owners of the whistle.

1 of 2 Paulo Pezzolano was sent off for a complaint in the match against Villa Nova-MG — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Paulo Pezzolano was sent off for a complaint in the match against Villa Nova-MG – Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

In the 16th minute of the second half, after Edu’s goal, which tied the match at 2-2, he complained to the fourth referee and was yellowed. He continued with the weightings and ended up getting a straight red as well. In the summary, the referee Antonio Márcio Teixeira da Silva said that the expulsion occurred because he was “cheated by the coach”

“I expelled with a direct red card the coach of the Cruzeiro Esporte Clube team for fighting me, after being warned with a yellow card for disapproving of the referee’s decisions”

At the press conference after the match, Pezzolano criticized the refereeing. According to him, it was yellow for having confused a gesture of his for the team. Afterwards, he admits to being nervous.

– I was talking to my players. Every game I’m talking to my players, but they understand that I’m talking to the referees. I raise my arm, get mad at my player and have the fourth official on the side, whether I step in or out of line. It’s hard to work like this.

“After (the yellow card), I was angry because he already took me out of the next game, with three yellow cards. I’m a very intense guy, but I’ve never disrespected the referee.”

The Uruguayan coach is normally available for Wednesday, against Sergipe, for the Copa do Brasil. After the duel in the Northeast of Brazil, Cruzeiro will not enter the field for more than ten days, until the classic on the 6th. The game will be ruled by Atlético-MG, at Mineirão. The two teams, today, fight for the leadership of the qualifying phase of the State.