Result of Lotofácil contest 2453 today, Saturday (19/02/22)

The prize for the ticket that has the result of Lotofácil 2453 is R$ 4 million. photo: file

The draw for the result of Lotofácil contest 2453 will be held this Saturday, February 19th. Today’s prize is accumulated at R$ 4 million and, to win, players need to be lucky enough to hit all 15 tens.

Today’s Lotofácil 2453 Result

The numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2453 were: 04-05-07-08-10-12-13-16-17-19-21-22-23-24-25.

+ Lottery history in Brazil and the great chance to get rich

How many numbers do you need to match in Lotofácil 2453 to win?

In order to win a prize, all players need to score from 11 tens of result of Lotofácil contest 2453. But the main amount goes to the ticket that is registered with the 15 numbers drawn.

In three tiers, the smallest, the lucky ones receive fixed amounts of R$5 for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits.

Caixa deducts these prizes, and the remainder of the total goes to the prizes of the other bands. Then the value is divided as follows: 13% goes to those who match 14 numbers and 62% to those who match 15 numbers.

In the event that more than one bet matches the 15 and 14 numbers of the Lotofácil 2453 result, the main prize will be shared equally between the parties. But if no one wins in any prize tier, the value rolls over to the next contest in the first tier.

Probability of winning the lottery

The probability of hitting the result of Lotofácil 2453 with a single bet of 15 tens is one in more than 3.2 million. With a game of 20 tens, which is the maximum allowed, the chance is one in 211.

In lottery houses, players can also receive amounts of up to R$ 1,903.98. Larger amounts will only be paid at Caixa bank branches.

Online betting winnings can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counted from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2453, to withdraw the amount.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.