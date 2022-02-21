RGE should announce a new plant in Lençóis Paulista in March; Royal Golden Eagle’s managing director is in town

RGE (Royal Golnen Eagle) is expected to announce a new factory in Lençóis Paulista in March. According to information obtained by the 90.1 Notícias report, after completing the Bracell plant, RGE will build a Tissue (toilet paper, absorbent and paper napkin) factory. Anderson Tanoto, general director and member of the Board of Directors of RGE (Royal Golden Eagle) (first in the photo) is in Lençóis Paulista leading the negotiations for the new factory. RGE Pte Ltd manages a group of companies with global manufacturing operations based on natural resources.

Activities range from the development and harvesting of sustainable resources to the creation of various value-added products for the global market. The RGE group’s commitment to sustainable development is the basis of its operations. All efforts are focused on what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer and good for the company. RGE was founded in 1973 and its assets currently exceed US$25 billion. With more than 60,000 employees, the group has operations in Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, and continues to expand to involve new markets and communities.