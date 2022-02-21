Rua Teresa, in Petrópolis, is unrecognizable; 30,000 people live from the textile hub trade | Fantastic

On Tuesday (14), the most violent landslide in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, took place in the Workshop Hill . It destroyed dozens of houses and reached the Teresa street an address known for being a textile hub, full of clothing and clothing stores. O Fantastic reconstructs the history of these two traditional places, which received the greatest impact from the tragedy.

The hill takes its name because at its base, around 1870, the workshop for the train that made the Petrópolis-Rio route began to operate. The first houses were built by the employees of the old railroad. It is at the top of Morro da Oficina that the Projeto do Morro was located, a social project created by Bruno, which changed his life and that of many people in the city..

“I started teaching classes to children. He started taking music, martial arts classes… Until the last five years we started to have a very large proportion, offering sports, culture, leisure, professionalizing (courses) – hairdresser, barber, electronics course”, he says. Bruno.

More than 8,000 people have been through the project since it started in 2009 until Tuesday (14). Since then, Bruno has joined the residents and volunteers to try to find the missing in the midst of the gigantic mountain.

“We are inside a valley, surrounded by mountains. They are not mountains, they are hills, they are elevations of stone and earth. So, who comes to live here and cannot afford a better quality property. They are going up your slopes and up your houses. So, Petrópolis is surrounded by danger on all sides”, explains historian Joaquim Eloy.

Another emblematic point of Petrópolis affected by the tragedy is the famous Teresa street, a mandatory stop for anyone visiting the city. The place became a point of commerce and attracted several textile industries. Then, the big industries gave way to several small fabric factories and it is like that until today. Rua Teresa is the textile hub of the mountain region.

The street is unrecognizable. It is difficult to imagine that 30 thousand people live directly or indirectly from the commerce there. There are 600 garments.

“We don’t even have the mind to account for material damage, it’s not important for us now. We are only thinking about our employees who died, who lost family members, who lost their homes, part of their homes. We are even creating a fund to somehow rebuild the lives of these people”, says Nathalia Mendes, from the shopkeepers association.

