Russia Says Attack From Ukraine Destroyed Border Post | World

The FSB agency, one of Russia’s security services, said on Monday that a shell fired from Ukrainian territory had destroyed a Russian border post in the Rostov region. There were no deaths or injuries, according to the Interfax news agency.

The incident took place 150 meters from the border line between Russia and Ukraine, according to the Interfax text.

“On February 21, at 9:50 am, an unidentified howitzer fired from the territory of Ukraine destroyed the service post of border guards in the Rostov region, at a distance of about 150 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border,” it reported. the FSB, quoted by Russian news agencies.

“There were no casualties. Specialized demining personnel work on site,” added the FSB, which is also responsible for the Russian border guard service.

A video attributed to the FSB and published by the public news agency Ria Novosti shows a small destroyed structure on a wooded plain and rubble scattered on the ground.

Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine’s top security leader, said the country does not attack civilians.

Since 2014, there have been rebel separatist groups in eastern Ukraine that are considered pro-Russian. There have been conflicts in the region for years.

Last week, rebel groups and the Ukrainian government exchanged accusations of attacks.

Ceasefire Violations

There have been more than 1,500 ceasefire violations in 24 hours in Ukraine’s pro-Russian separatist east, a record so far this year, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Monitors reported on Saturday. .

From Thursday afternoon to Friday night, OSCE observers recorded 591 ceasefire violations in Donetsk and 975 in Luhansk, the two breakaway enclaves.

The most intense fighting took place in the northwest of the Lugansk region, about 20 kilometers southeast of Severodonetsk, a locality loyal to the Kiev government.

The OSCE, whose members include Russia and the United States, deployed its peacekeeping mission to Ukraine in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of a conflict between Kiev and separatists in the Donbas region that left more than 14,000 dead.

On Saturday, the organization warned of a “drastic increase” in violations of the ceasefire signed in 2015.

The Ukrainian army said two soldiers were killed on Saturday in a bombing by separatists.

More than ten bombs exploded within a few hundred meters of Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastirski as he visited the front line with the separatists.