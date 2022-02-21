Russia says it killed 5 people who entered its territory through the Ukrainian border; Ukraine says news is fake | World

Russian military said on Monday that troops and border guards prevented a “diversive reconnaissance” group from breaching Russia’s border from Ukraine territory and that five people had been killed. The information is from Russian news agencies.
Ukraine denied the report by Russian news agencies, saying it was fake news, and added that no Ukrainian forces were present in the Rostov region, where the incident reportedly took place.
According to the Interfax news agency, Russian military said that Ukrainian armed vehicles entered Russian territory and were destroyed.
The statement described the enemies as a group of saboteurs and claimed that all five people were shot down. The incident reportedly took place near the town of Mityakinskaya, in the Rostov region, at 6:00 am (0000 GMT).
Earlier, the FSB agency, one of Russia’s security services, said on Monday that a shell fired from the territory of Ukraine had destroyed a Russian border post in the Rostov region. There were no deaths or injuries, according to the Interfax news agency.
The incident took place 150 meters from the border line between Russia and Ukraine, according to the Interfax text.
Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine’s top security leader, said the country does not attack civilians.
Since 2014, there have been groups of pro-Russian rebel separatists in eastern Ukraine, a region marked by conflicts for years.
Last week, rebel groups and the Ukrainian government exchanged accusations of attacks.
Ceasefire Violations
There have been more than 1,500 ceasefire violations in 24 hours in Ukraine’s pro-Russian separatist east, a record so far this year, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Monitors reported on Saturday. .
From Thursday afternoon to Friday night, OSCE observers recorded 591 ceasefire violations in Donetsk and 975 in Luhansk, the two breakaway enclaves.
The most intense fighting took place in the northwest of the Lugansk region, about 20 kilometers southeast of Severodonetsk, a locality loyal to the Kiev government.
The OSCE, whose members include Russia and the United States, deployed its peacekeeping mission to Ukraine in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of a conflict between Kiev and separatists in the Donbas region that left more than 14,000 dead.
On Saturday, the organization warned of a “drastic increase” in violations of the ceasefire signed in 2015.
The Ukrainian army said two soldiers were killed on Saturday in a bombing by separatists.
More than ten bombs exploded within a few hundred meters of Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastirski as he visited the front line with the separatists.