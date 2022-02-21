Russian troops will remain in Belarus for military maneuvers – News









Belarus announced this Sunday (20) that the joint military exercises with Russia carried out on its territory, which were supposed to end on the same day, will continue due to heightened tensions in neighboring Ukraine.

This announcement means that Russian troops will remain in Belarus, amid a crisis with the West, despite Moscow’s promise that its forces would leave the country, at the gates of the European Union, after maneuvers carried out since February 10.











“In view of the increase in military activity near the borders (…) and the worsening situation in the Donbas, the presidents of Belarus and Russia decided to continue the inspection of the forces,” the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on its Twitter account. Telegram this Sunday.

During this “inspection” of troops, a term for military maneuvers, Belarus and Russian “defense elements”, “which were not covered in such detail during previous training, will be examined in depth,” the ministry continued.

According to Minsk, the objective of the maneuvers remains “to ensure an adequate response and a de-escalation of military preparations carried out by malicious people close to the borders”.

Eastern Ukraine, where Kiev forces have been fighting Moscow-backed separatists since 2014, is under a new wave of gunfire, particularly dangerous given rising tensions between Moscow and the West.

Russia, despite its announcements of military withdrawal, is accused of having gathered 150,000 troops on Ukrainian borders with a view to an invasion. Washington guarantees that Moscow is looking for a casus belli and that violence in the east may be that pretext.

Moscow denies any plans in this regard, but asks for “guarantees” for its security, in particular the promise that Kiev will never join NATO, and it multiplies military exercises in the region.











On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a Russian invasion would come not only from the east but also from the north, from Belarus, to “surround Kiev”, the Ukrainian capital.

The Kremlin did not say how many Russian soldiers were participating in the exercises in Belarus, but Washington put the number at 30,000.

According to the French Presidency, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised, during a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in early February, that Russian troops would withdraw from Belarus after the end of the exercises.

Minsk diplomacy chief Vladimir Makei also assured that Russian troops would withdraw after these maneuvers.

In a statement, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenine criticized Westerners, who “refuse to see the ‘red lines’ defined by Russia”.

He estimated that Europe was being “deliberately pushed into war”.









