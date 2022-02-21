São Paulo remains, beats Santos 3-0 in Vila and breathes in Paulista – 02/20/2022

São Paulo beat Santos 3-0, today (20), at Vila Belmiro, for the eighth round of the Paulista Championship. The goals were scored by Eder, Eduardo Bauermann (against) and Rodrigo Nestor in a match in which Rogério Ceni’s men were superior all the time against the opponent managed on an interim basis by Marcelo Fernandes.

The result makes São Paulo end a five-year taboo without victories in Vila Belmiro — the last one had been in 2017, under the command of Rogério Ceni himself. The team advances to 11 points in the second position of Group B and amends four games without defeat in Paulistão, while Peixe loses the second in a row, but continues in the vice-leadership of Group D, with nine points.

The rivals’ next challenges will be away from the state and valid for the Copa do Brasil. Santos will visit Salgueiro-PE on Wednesday, at 7:00 pm, while São Paulo will go to Paraíba to challenge Campinense the next day, at 9:30 pm. Slack in the Paulistão table.

Nikão is the best on the field

Nikão received the award for ace of the game in the internet poll Image: Reproduction/Paulistão/YouTube

Author of assists for the goals of Eder and Rodrigo Nestor, Nikão had the best performance since he was hired by São Paulo. In addition to the decisive passes, he almost scored his goal in the second half and also helped to create other opportunities positioned as a winger on the right, always in contact with the ball, arming the team in amplitude and giving sequence to the plays, as in a good chance by Pablo Maia also in the final stage.

Madison gets in the way at Santos

Eder anticipates Madson’s marking and header for São Paulo’s goal against Santos Image: Rubens Chiri

Substituted by injury in the 39th minute of the first half, Madson was the worst on the field and this goes beyond having been anticipated by Eder from the top in the bid for São Paulo’s first goal. The right-back lost possession of the ball four times in attempts to build plays in the attack and also missed two long throws that hindered the team. In the second half, Kaiky and Bauermann were also negative highlights and gave their rivals chances.

Santos tries, but it goes bad again

Marcos Leonardo regrets missed chance during Santos x São Paulo at Vila Belmiro Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

More free than in previous games, Angelo gave São Paulo a lot of work from the beginning, with dribbling attempts and short and fast tables. At the other end, Lucas Braga had two good chances in the first half, but wasted it. What the team lacked was articulation in midfield and more participation from Marcos Leonardo.

This in attack, because in defense the problems were the same as always in the season: disorganization, difficulty in putting pressure on the opponent and a series of wrong individual decisions that gave open space to the rival.

Sao Paulo better all the time

Gabriel Sara participates in Santos’ own goal against São Paulo, and tricolors celebrate Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

São Paulo had its best performance of the season at Vila Belmiro. Despite some problems in the first half, especially in ball exits on the ground, the team was not pressured by Santos and built the victory based on a game of patience, with objective exchanges of passes (short or long) and a blitz in the average marking. which allowed many balls in numerical superiority of players to attack, as in the goals in the second half.

The second goal, with the ball standing, is proof of the good performance and the success of Ceni’s strategy, who populated the midfield, Santos’ greatest weakness, and corrected the only deficiency at half-time, which was the marking on Angelo. After Santos opened up, victory was built with authority.

Santos’ double claim

Santos players surround referee Edina Alves during a match against São Paulo Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Edina Alves Batista’s refereeing was a constant issue in the first half. The atmosphere heated up right at the beginning with a dispute between Marcos Leonardo and Pablo Maia in the area, which Santos claimed a penalty. The players and coaches left the atmosphere tense with complaints from side to side, but the height of the complaints was a bid in the 45th minute, when Angelo fell after a fight with Reinaldo in the area and there was no conference in the VAR booth.

the goals

Eder and Reinaldo celebrate São Paulo’s first goal against Santos Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

São Paulo opened the scoring at 21 of the first half. Nikão received the ball on the right side on a counterattack and crossed the second post, where Eder anticipated the marking of the static Madson and headed without defense to João Paulo. The second came out at 20 of the complementary stage. Alisson received a pass from Calleri in a moment of inattention from the defense and played in the middle of the area, where Gabriel Sara shared with Eduardo Bauermann and saw the rival do against.

The third came soon after, in the 25th minute of the second half. Rodrigo Nestor received a pass from Nikão with a lot of space, in another white from the Santos defense, and hit João Paulo’s left corner.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 0 x 3 SÃO PAULO

Competition: Campeonato Paulista, 8th round

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

date/time: February 20, 2022 (Sunday), at 6:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Edina Alves Batista

assistants: Neuza Ines Back and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral

audience/income: 9,553 paying, BRL 247,352.50

yellow cards: Lucas Pires, Vinicius Zanocelo (Santos), Diego Costa, Eder (São Paulo)

GOALS: Eder, at 21/1 T (0-1), Eduardo Bauermann (against), at 20/2 T (0-2), Rodrigo Nestor, at 25/2 T (0-3).

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson (Marcos Guilherme, at 39/1Q), Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Sandry (Lucas Barbosa, at 27/2T), Camacho (Pirani, at 17/2nd) and Ricardo Goulart (Vinicius Zanocelo, at 27/2nd); Ângelo, Lucas Braga (Rwan, at 27/2Q) and Marcos Leonardo. Technician (interim): Marcelo Fernandes.

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha, at 41/1Q), Miranda, Diego Costa and Reinaldo (Léo, at halftime); Pablo Maia, Gabriel Sara and Igor Gomes (Rodrigo Nestor, at half-time); Nikão (Marquinhos, at 30/2º), Eder (Calleri, at 14/2º) and Alisson. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.