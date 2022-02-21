Satellites and social media expose Russia’s preparations to invade Ukraine

In recent months, Russia has been accused by the US and its allies of deploying troops in the border region with Ukraine, thus preparing to invade the neighboring country. There is talk of a contingent of almost 150,000 soldiers. Moscow denies this information and denies any intention to attack. If there are no official data on Russian military mobilization, how do such figures arise? The answer lies in social networks, such as twitter, and on satellites capable of recording images that leave little room for doubt. The information is from the website Market Watch.

The first signs of military movement detected through satellites appeared in mid-2021, but only in December did they become worrying. “We started to see things that were a little unusual,” says Lukas Andriukaitis, associate director of Digital Forensicin Brussels, a research laboratory operated by the think tank North American Atlantic Council.

Satellite images show Russian troops near the Ukrainian border (Photo: reproduction/maxar technologies)

So, it was possible to see the accumulation of military equipment and soldiers in Belarus, putting the international community on alert for the possibility of a future invasion of Ukraine. From there, the satellites were blocked, making it necessary to seek information from other sources.

Good material was obtained from the public databases of the Russian railway system, where there were images of train cars with identification numbers. By crossing these images with databases, it was possible to determine where they came from and what units or equipment were transported.

Another important tool is the images available on social networks, along with tools that allow you to verify their authenticity, such as geolocation and metadata.

It is also the social network that serves as a platform for OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) operators to share their work with the public. This was the system cited by the Secretary General of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), Jens Stoltenberg, when he denied the information given by Moscow that it was reducing the number of military personnel in the border regions, when in fact it was increasing.

“We have been very transparent. And the intelligence that we’re sharing is really confirmed with open sources as well, with commercial satellite imagery,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Tom Bullock, OSINT operator, was one of those who used the twitter to present evidence of increased Russian presence in attack position. “This footage shows the opposite of what Russia claims is happening. T-72B3Ms are moving from Otreshkovo and its railway station to Postyalye Dvory training camp, not far from the camp,” he said.

The tools available make it nearly impossible to deceive observers. And Russia is aware of this, which raises the possibility that the Kremlin does want to be noticed. “You have the opportunity to flag things because you know you will be seen,” says Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California.

Andriukaitis, who was an officer in the Lithuanian armed forces, says Moscow can even use this to its advantage. By showing it as a real and relevant threat, it gains bargaining power in diplomatic negotiations. And if diplomacy fails, the problem is not so great. After all, the findings, according to him, “will not affect their operations at the strategic level in any way”.

Why does it matter?

The escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine dates back to the annexation of Crimea by the Russians in 2014 and the war in Donbass, which began that same year and continues to this day.

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 10,000 people, pits the Ukrainian government against the separatist forces of the self-declared People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which form the Donbass region and are supported by Moscow. In 2021, the situation became especially delicate, with the threat of a full Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Washington has been monitoring the growth of the Russian army in the border region and sharing intelligence information with its allies. The data points to an increase in Russian troops and artillery that would allow a rapid and large-scale advance, with Putin’s approval and the adoption of the necessary logistical measures.

Ukrainian intelligence estimates the presence of more than 120,000 troops in the border regions, while experts estimate that 175,000 are needed for an invasion. Already US intelligence says that an eventual attack on the neighboring country by Russia would occur through Crimea and Belarus.

A conflict, however, would not be so easy for Moscow. This is because, since 2014, the West has helped Ukraine to develop and expand its armed forces, providing weapons, technology and training. So while Putin denies any intention of launching an offensive, if that happens, Russian troops would face a Ukrainian army much better able to resist.