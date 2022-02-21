Secretary says MG is studying how to recompose police officers’ salaries – Gerais

The Secretary General of the Government of Minas Gerais, Mateus Simes (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 06/28/2021)

Itatiaia in this Monday.

Police and firefighters met this Monday morning (2/21) in the Center of BH in a demonstration against the Zema government, which has not yet fulfilled its promise to grant a 41% salary increase.

(photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

“We recognize that there was a loss in the purchasing power of civil servants as a whole, of the police in particular, who did not recover during the term of the last governor (Fernando Pimentel – PT). But, unfortunately, the issue is not the recognition of this right, the lack of conditions of the state before the injunctions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to grant this readjustment now. We are looking for alternatives. The demonstration that is going to take place today is absolutely legitimate and this is a problem that has been keeping all those who are part of the government summit awake at night. We are looking for alternatives to understand how to promote the recomposition of the inflationary loss, especially from this last year when inflation was very severe”, said the secretary in a radio interview.in this Monday.

At the end of 2020, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) sent the Legislative Assembly Bill 1.451/20, which made up 41%, divided into three installments, 13% in July 2020, 12% in September 2021 and 12% as of September 2022. But, the servers claim that only the first one was paid. Mateus Simes justified the situation.

“This recomposition that had been negotiated for security was later extended to all civil servants and it is not a matter of being fair or not, we had no cash when that discussion was held so that the recomposition would be general. We ended up doing a part of the recomposition for safety because it was the career that had been without inflationary recomposition for the longest time. But unfortunately, we didn’t have the means at that time. It is a topic that we discuss again, we recognize that there is a loss of purchasing power, without a doubt, and more than that, we recognize the importance of security forces”, he said.

Asked if the Tax Recovery Regime (RRF) would be the solution for the readjustment of Public security workers, the secretary-general said that it would be the “most obvious”, since it is already under discussion in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais ( ALMG). However, the Executive is already studying other ways to solve the issue. “Over the last few days we’ve been trying to build alternatives. These alternatives must be able to generate cash in the volume of more than R$ 4 billion reais per year. Therefore, the regime would be the most obvious, which has been under discussion for a long time and capable of generating this slack. But there are alternatives that we are trying to build, but they always necessarily depend on the passing of laws. Because, I say again, what we don’t have today is the budgetary slack to grant the inflationary revision. We are R$4 billion below what would be needed to continue these conversations more productively. I understand the affliction of the protesters, but we need solutions that bring money too.”

Simes continued. “If we had the authorization to sell Codemig, it would be one of the stages of possible accession to the regime. It would be a signal to the STF and, on the other hand, would be able to generate the necessary cash. So, the alternatives necessarily have to match the injunctions of Brasília. But there is a more expensive way for the state, which is to repartition the injunctions, lose the injunctions, but this will cost R$ 10 billion per year. Maybe if we get another source of BRL 10 billion a year, we will be able to move forward without the tax recovery regime. only because it will cost more and it will compromise the ability to make the next readjustments in the future. an alternative that we look at with caution, but there are alternatives,” he concluded.