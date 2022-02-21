See how the new Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro 2023 turned out

What stands out most about the new Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro 2023? (Photo: Publicity)

Garagem360 accompanied the launch of the new Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x Pro last Thursday (17/02). And as can be seen in our coverage, the SUV came out different (and better) than it looks. That’s because Tiggo 5x Prearned him an excellent facelifts, in addition to having gone through a long period of testing until we had him here. See more details about the changes that the SUV received.

What stands out most about the new Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro

facelifts outside and inside

The model appears with a style similar to other SUVs of the brand and even of its predecessor, such as front grille. on the other hand the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro arrived innovating and differentiating itself from its predecessor by its new cabinwith a style that even resembles the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8.

abroad

On the outside, the new model also changed little, but enough to have new air. Changes seem more concentrated on the front grille– so, with a three-dimensional prototype that resembles other Caoa SUVs.

Meanwhile, we can observe, also in the new Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro, the grille as an even more striking element in all its modifications in the Tiggo line, adopting the “Pro” at the end of the name.

More alterations, although they can be considered discrete, are in the Discreetly decorated twin exhausts, air diffusers and headlights.

Highlight for 100% renewed digital board and multimedia

Also noteworthy for the new 7” digital instrument panel. And, of course, the 10.25” multimedia center. So, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro comes with a completely renewed panel.

For example, the air vents are asymmetrical and appear better divided under the screen. In addition, a touch-sensitive pad gives commands to the air conditioning.

According to the automaker, “the expectation is that the new version will further intensify this model’s success, attracting consumers looking for a SUV with attractive and contemporary designeven more pleasant handling and a package of equipment that brings together, as standard and in a single version, the best content in the segment.”

Price New Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro The Tiggo 5X SUV is now available in the Pro version, with pprice of BRL 154,990no options available.

