see how to consult and request the review · Jornal Midiamax

Money ‘forgotten’ in banks for 16.7 million Braziliansaccording to the Central Bank, is one of the most discussed subjects in recent days, however, the surprise for many is that another ‘heavy’ may also be in the account, with the review of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) ).

In the first case, a survey was offered by the BC. Likewise, the consultation of possible amounts receivable, from the FGTS, can be done on the internet, in a simple way, accessing the LOIT FGTS tool. The calculation is done free of charge and shows the value of a possible review for those who worked from 1999 to the present day with a formal contract.

In this case, even those who have already withdrawn the money from the guarantee fund may have amounts receivable, for the period in which the money was deposited at Caixa Econômica Federal.

Step by step to find out if you have ‘forgotten’ money in receivables banks:

– Consultations with the Values ​​Receivable System can now be carried out, exclusively on the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br

– At the time of consultation, you will know if you have a receivable and, if so, you will receive a date and period to consult and request the redemption of the existing balance.

– The dates will be scheduled according to the year of birth of the person or the creation of the company, as calendar below.

– When you receive the date, check if you have been booked for the period from 4 am to 2 pm or from 2 pm to midnight. If you forget or miss the date and period, no problem. Check again and receive the same information.

– Be sure to return to the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the date and period informed. If you don’t show up by that date and period, you will have to come back on the Saturday of the recap, according to the above schedule. The recap will run throughout the day, from 4 am to 12 pm.

– If you also miss your recap Saturday, you can consult or request the redemption of the existing balance from 03/28/2022.

– But don’t worry, even if you don’t consult or request the redemption of the existing balance on all these dates, it will still be kept waiting for you.

Important notes:

The Central Bank emphasizes that it is not possible to consult or request the amounts on the Central Bank’s main website, nor within the Registrato system. All inquiries and requests will be made exclusively at valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

Attention: today your CPF or CNPJ is enough, but you will need a silver or gold level Gov.br login to access the Values ​​Receivable System on the date and period scheduled for consultation and redemption. You will not be able to access the system with your Registrato login. If you still don’t have a Gov.br login, register for free on the website or through the Gov.br App (Google Play and App Store).

Don’t fall for scams! The only site for consultation and request in the system is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. The Central Bank does not send links and no one is authorized to contact you on behalf of the Central Bank or the Values ​​Receivable System.