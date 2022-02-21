See how to solve this problem

Many workers are discovering, when starting the consultation about the right or not to the benefit PIS/Pasep, who is not actually entitled to the salary bonus. This is because most of them are not complying with the rules established by the Federal Government.

The first thing, for example, is that the citizen needs to be enrolled in PIS/Pasep, that is, to have a formal contract for at least five years, to receive the benefit. It is still necessary that he has worked for a period of at least 30 days for a private company, receiving a monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages, and also that he has the data reported to the RAIS of the Federal Government. This document is used to control the work activities of Brazilians.

It is through this information from RAIS that the data necessary for the payment of the salary bonus are collected, in addition to the FGTS and other Collection and Concession Systems and Social Security Benefits. It is mandatory, according to Ordinance No. 1,127, of 2019, that companies send this worker data through eSocial. However, the deadline for submitting information for the year 2020 ended on September 30, 2021.

See how to enable PIS/Pasep

First, it is necessary to understand that this process is not the responsibility of the worker, but of the company. The only thing he can do is check whether or not the information was sent by the employer on the Government portal and request that it be sent to the HR managers, if applicable.

If the information is correct, it is recommended that the worker seek clarification by calling 158, Alô Trabalho, or at an agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

PIS/Pasep consultation

It is possible to consult the benefit through the Digital Work Card application, the Caixa Trabalhador application, by the number 158 of the Ministry of Labor or by the Caixa Service, by phone 0800 726 0207.

payment schedule

Salary allowance benefits are already being paid. Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for paying PIS, while Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil.

Payment of PIS follows the month of each worker’s birthday, and that of Pasep is made according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS). See below:

PIS calendar

Born in January – February 8 – Payment made ;

; Born in February – February 10 – Payment made ;

; Born in March – February 15 – Payment made ;

; Born in April – February 17 – Payment made ;

; Born in May – February 22;

Born in June – February 24;

Born in July – March 15th;

Born in August – March 17;

Born in September – March 22;

Born in October – March 24;

Born in November – March 29;

Born in December – March 31st.

Pasep Calendar