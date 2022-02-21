see if you receive salary allowance today, 02/21, who is entitled and Caixa number to consult PIS 2022

O PIS/Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022 continues this week, and continues until the end of March [veja abaixo o Calendário PIS 2022].

Despite the fact that so many payments have already been made from the benefitthere are still a lot of people wanting to know who is entitled to PIS 2022.

There are so many doubts that Brazilians are constantly looking for ways to consult PIS 2022, Caixa number to consult PIS 2022in addition to Caixa Econômica Federal PIS calendar [confira o calendário PIS atualizado abaixo, e o do Pasep, Banco do Brasil.]

See too:

Who is entitled to PIS 2022

For be entitled to PISthe worker needs:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

Consult PIS 2022

Check below how consult PIS 2022:

Who receives PIS 2022 this Monday, February 21?

This Monday, February 21st, beneficiaries not receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. O PIS 2022 calendar follow until March. Check all the PIS 2022 payment dates below.

Who receives Pasep 2022 this Monday, February 21?

This Monday, February 21st, the Pasep 2022 calendar. Beneficiaries no receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022.

O PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar continues until March. Check all the dates below.

Updated PIS 2022 Caixa Econômica Calendar

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Payment of PIS 2022: Be careful not to lose

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules for the PIS 2022 withdrawal. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

Double PIS: will there be 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

PIS 2022 payment schedule table

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants. THE PIS 2022 table you can see below:

O value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Who worked in 2021 is entitled to PIS?

The allowance of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) for at least five years.

It now receives those who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

How to receive PIS 2022?

Who is entitled to PIS? If you have a checking, savings or digital account at Caixa, you can withdraw by credit to your account.

The amount can also be credited to the Digital Social Savings account, opened automatically when accepting the terms of the Caixa Tem application.

PIS not enabled, how to solve



What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

Pasep Banco do Brasil Calendar 2022

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







Box number to consult PIS 2022

It is also possible to consult PIS by phone and by CPF. O telephone to consult the PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Caixa ao Cidadão Service), the 0800 PIS Box.