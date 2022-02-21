Serra-Talhada doctor undergoes surgery after discovering disease – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Journalism in Serra Talhada and Region

Published at 9:45 am this Monday (21)

One of the most renowned doctors in Serra Talhada and a columnist for the Lighthouse, Dr. Luiz Pinto, faced this weekend, another delicate stage in his life. After a routine exam, the urologist discovered a problem in one of the heart valves, went to São Paulo, where after exams, he returned to Recife.

“I had a problem with my coronary and my valve. I put in a stent and next week I have to change my valve. It’s not an easy surgery, it’s a delicate surgery. I took a preventive exam, which a lot of people should do, because I wouldn’t know. I heard there was a valve that only opened half a centimeter, that would cause sudden death. A lot of people can die because they don’t know it. It’s not just a heart attack, no, there’s a valve problem. My valve had a problem, and I am here at Hospital Esperança, doing very well, being treated by the hands of a doctor named Eduardo Pessoa de Melo. He is responsible for this modern surgery”, said Luiz Pinto.

The so-called angioplasty was a success, but the doctor from Serra-Telhaden is preparing for the most delicate procedure, which should take place next Thursday (24). A valve will be placed in the heart, inside the aorta. “Whoever has friends has faith, and I count on the prayers of all of you,” he revealed.

SERVICES

Concerned about his network of clients, Dr. Paulo Santos will be the replacement for Dr. Luiz Pinto throughout the recovery process, and will serve in the same office, in the center of Serra Talhada. “Dr. Paulo is my complete trust, everything he does has my hands and trust”, he reinforced. The phone number for making appointments is 87-38311452.