Six Symptoms You Can Witness in Your Gut

AND now it is replaced by the new sub-variant known as ‘Stealth Ómicron’, whose appearance has raised a myriad of questions regarding the type of symptoms it can cause and the risk of complications.

Generally, the Ómicron variant causes symptoms similar to a common cold that disappear within a few days, while with ‘Stealth Ómicron’, people report developing bowel-related signs.

According to Professor Tim Spector, behind the Zoe Covid Symptom Study App and an epidemiologist at King’s College London, intestinal symptoms occur because the virus affects that organ rather than the nose. As such, most cases of ‘Stealth Ómicron’ lead to the development of stomach problems rather than respiratory problems. This tends to create confusion and make fewer people get tested for Covid-19, putting others at risk. Furthermore, it may happen that the patient tests a false negative, as there will not be any traces of Omicron in the nose or mouth.

Not only in ‘Stealth Ómicron’ cases, but even in the case of other variants, infected individuals experienced bowel-related complications. The only difference is that with this new sub-variant, the question is predominant.

The six common bowel-related symptoms include:

– Nausea

– Diarrhea

– vomiting

– Abdominal pain

– heartburn

– Swelling

According to Spector, it is already proven that SARS-CoV-2 enters the mouth or nose and begins to multiply in the respiratory system or lungs. In some cases, it is transferred to the intestine and can cause the so-called long Covid or persistent Covid. The virus cannot be screened in the smear test, increasing the risk of complications.

How infectious is the sub-variant?

Although BA.2 or ‘Stealth Ómicron’ is a mutation of Ómicron, its virological characteristics are different from the base strain.

According to the researchers, ‘Stealth’ has about 20 mutations that differ from the original strain. Which makes it quite challenging to determine how the virus will react and how it might affect people.

However, the long-term symptoms and effectiveness of the vaccine have not yet been evaluated. For now, all we can do is be vaccinated and follow all the rules stipulated by the health authorities, such as wearing a mask, keeping our hands sanitized and avoiding crowded spaces.

