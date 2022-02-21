Son uses music therapy to help mother with Alzheimer’s

Mirian Santos Oliveira was an active, hardworking, determined and full of daily tasks. Still in the 90s, she contracted a hospital infection, in addition to suffering two cardiorespiratory arrests.

Her son says that his mother was in a coma and when he woke up he was still able to have an independent life. However, in 2019 Mirian began to have memory lapses, mental confusion, in addition to other health problems. Alzheimer’s changed the course of life for Mirian and her three children. At age 54, she was diagnosed with the disease.

In 2021, amid the chaos of the pandemic, one of her children was called in to help take care of their mother. He is a musician and started singing songs from the time when she was in full use of her mental faculties.

“My older brother (who took care of my mother until then) asked for my help in care amid the pandemic. I accepted the challenge and once I took the guitar to sing songs from her time. It was a sublime moment, because she was already quite apathetic and the music made her access memories, sensations and emotions that she hadn’t accessed for a long time ”, said Victor Augusto.

Mirian lives with Victor Hugo in Umuarama. Music therapy brought inexplicable moments to the family and the woman was able to rescue affective memories that were lost. Emotion is visible in Mirian’s eyes when her son sings the songs.

Some treatments are performed by Mirian and they transform her into everyday life. “The difference in my mother’s life is the treatments we perform from speech therapy, hippotherapy, occupational therapy, hiking, and the main ones: music therapy and cannabis-based treatment. These treatments associated with the humanized care that I have been developing with her have stopped the disease and provided countless exciting and relaxing moments”, explained the son.

Recently, Professor Victor Augusto presented a project to councilor Sorrisal that could change the lives of many families who live with people who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The project presented is the Alzheimer’s Carrier Assistance Center (CPA).

Victor Hugo said that the project “aims to offer a complete assistance service to the carrier in a place where we can assist these people with caregivers, psychologist, nutritionist, physiotherapist, musicians, workshops, labor gymnastics, transport, social assistance for referrals of new diagnoses. Humanized care and necessary assistance for family members who also need to work to support the family. It is a pilot project as it primarily serves the population that lives with the disease on a daily basis. Councilman João Paulo Rodrigues Maciel de Oliveira, known as Sorrisal, learned more about the project and is expected to present it in the first sessions of this year in plenary”, he said.

“I believe that quality assistance to families can change the treatment of many people living with this disease”, commented the parliamentarian.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that has no cure and today affects thousands of people. “With this project, we will be able to offer knowledge to families and delay the progression of the disease. As in the case of Mirian, she was diagnosed at age 54 and the condition slowed down with the application of various techniques, including music therapy,” said Sorrisal.

The councilor intends to present a future project to open a home for the elderly with various activities. “This house will have games, games, a vegetable garden and entertainment. Offering quality of life for our elderly is essential”, he concluded.

Alzheimer’s Diary

Professor Victor Augusto has used social media to disseminate information about the disease and how it can be treated. The name is ‘Alzheimer’s Diary’ and the audience reaches millions of people reached considering the networks Instagram (17 thousand) and Tik Tok (73 thousand). To find out more just go to instagram.

Join our WhatsApp group and receive OBemdito news first hand.

