Stock markets lose strength after Russia says there are no concrete plans for a meeting with Biden; US holiday and more market highlights

Asian stocks closed lower on Monday (21), while US futures indices began to operate mixed after rising overnight.

This after French President Emmanuel Macron strung a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which in principle could take place this Thursday, provided, of course, with Russian commitment to not invade Ukraine until then.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Sunday night that the summit between the two world leaders would follow a meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

However, earlier today, Russia said that “there are no concrete plans” yet for a meeting, which caused the bourses to lose strength.

Today is a public holiday in the USA, President’s Day, which is why the Stock Exchanges on Wall Street will be closed. On the economic radar, the big event of the week there will be on Friday, with the January PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. Markets should operate with less liquidity on this date, but promise to continue to reflect tensions between Russia and Ukraine , which rocked the stock markets last week, with the risk of an imminent war.

In Asia, China left a benchmark lending rate unchanged, with the one-year prime lending rate (LPR) at 3.7%. This was in line with the predictions of all 24 financial institutions in a Reuters flash poll.

In Brazil, investors are waiting for the February IPCA-15 and the continuation of the balance sheet crop, which includes the release of the results of the giants Vale and Petrobras. In Brasília, discussions involving projects to reduce fuel prices should be the backdrop, while the deadline for the “dance of chairs” between parliamentarians and their acronyms approaches.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures lost strength from the overnight movement and started to operate only slightly higher this morning, while the Nasdaq is slightly lower.

The day before, the indexes were encouraged by the news that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, made a proposal for a summit between the US President, Joe Biden, and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Biden and Putin would have agreed to participate in the summit, but the meeting could only take place on the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine.

After the news last night, the indexes, which had been falling, turned higher, but this morning lost strength with the information that Russia pointed out that “there are no concrete plans” yet for a meeting, according to Bloomberg.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.12%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.07%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.15%

Asia

Asian markets mostly closed lower as investors continued to watch the situation around Ukraine. Meanwhile, China left a benchmark lending rate unchanged.

Shanghai SE (China), 0.00%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.78%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.65%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.03%

Europe

European markets operate with no clear direction this morning after opening higher on hopes of a diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine tensions. Investors monitor economic indicators, such as PMIs, there.

Germany had higher-than-expected producer inflation in January, up 2.2% from 1.5% in consensus. The country composite and services PMIs were also beyond consensus but the industrials, on the other hand, frustrated. In the UK, all PMIs came in higher than expected, as well as in France.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.68%

DAX (Germany), +0.73%

CAC 40 (France), -0.08%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.16%

commodities

Oil prices have a slightly higher session. The night before, prices rose more than 1%, but turned to fall and in the morning began to register slight gains, amid the news about Russia-Ukraine. Still on the radar are the prospects of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in the next two weeks.

WTI Oil, +0.25%, at $91.30 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.20%, at $93.74 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 4.74% to 707 yuan, equivalent to US$111.68

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +2.04% to USD 39,029.98 (compared to the quote from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The last week of February begins with a holiday in the United States on Monday (21), President’s Day, which is why Wall Street Stock Exchanges will be closed. Markets should operate with less liquidity, but promise to continue echoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which rocked stock markets last week, with the risk of an imminent war.

In the weekly schedule of indicators in Brazil, the highlight is the preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), referring to February. The data will be released on Wednesday (23), at 9 am, before the market opens. The consensus points to an advance of 0.7%.

On Friday (25), the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, is released, used to adjust some rental contracts. Itaú forecasts a monthly increase of 1.65%.

On Thursday (24) the unemployment rate calculated by the PNAD Contínua survey, referring to last December, will be released.

Brazil

8:25 am: Central Bank releases Focus Bulletin, with analysts’ expectations on indicators such as inflation, interest rates and GDP

Check out the projections of this Monday’s Focus Bulletin for the Brazilian economy:

* 2022 IPCA: projection went from 5.50% last week to 5.56%

* 2023 IPCA: 3.50% high expectation remained

*2022 GDP: 0.30% high forecast held

*2023 GDP: 1.5% high forecast held

*Selic for 2022: projection of 12.25% continued

*Selic for 2023: maintenance at 8.00%

*Exchange for 2022: from BRL 5.58 per dollar last week to BRL 5.50

*Exchange rate for 2023: from BRL 5.45 per dollar to BRL 5.36

3pm: Weekly Trade Balance

3:00 pm: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, gives a lecture at an event promoted by Canal AgroMais

3. Senate debates solutions to hold fuel price hikes

Discussions around proposals to seek a solution capable of containing the rise in fuel prices remains the focus of the Senate. The vote on the bills is scheduled for tomorrow (22), but behind the scenes, the chances of everything being postponed until after the Carnival holiday increase.

The texts involve suggestions to change Petrobras’ pricing policy and change the charging of ICMS on fuels in the States. The proposals worry the economic team, either because of the effect on revenue or because of the fear of affecting investments in the country.

Fachin assumes presidency of the TSE

Minister Edson Fachin takes over on Tuesday (22) as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), a position he will hold until August. Fachin personally invited President Jair Bolsonaro to the ceremony.

tax reform PEC

The Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) is scheduled to read the opinion on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution on tax reform (PEC 110/2019) this week. The text received an opinion from Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA). In the final report, he provides for the establishment of dual value added tax (VAT) with electronic collection system.

Aras asks for the closing of the investigation against Bolsonaro in the Covaxin case

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, last Friday (18) asked Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to close an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on suspicion of the crime of malfeasance. in the case of the Indian vaccine Covaxin procurement process.

4. Covid

Brazil recorded 424 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 845, an increase of 10% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 103,508, which represents a drop of 37% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 153,705,757 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 71.55% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 171,195,137 people, which represents 79.69% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 60,065,004 people, or 37.13% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Assaí (ASAI3), Inter (BIDI11), Blau (BLAU3), JSL (JSLG3), Miter (MTRE3) and Movida (MOVI3) release their balance sheet today (21), after the market closes.

American (AMER3)

The Americanas and Submarino websites have been offline since Sunday (20). On Saturday, the two platforms had already registered problems, amid rumors of a hacker attack. In a statement, Americanas (AMER3) confirmed the suspension of part of the servers and cited an “unauthorized access”.

Cosan (CSAN3)

Cosan (CSAN3) recorded adjusted net income of R$411.2 million in 4Q21, which represents an increase of 58.5% over the same period in 2020.

WEG (WEGE3) and Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6)

Weg (WEGE3) signed a R$ 2.1 billion agreement with Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) for the supply of 72 wind turbines – equipment for wind power plants. Each wind turbine will have a capacity of 4.2 megawatts (MW) in installed capacity. Deliveries are scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

