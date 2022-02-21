Summary BBB 22 02/21: after the formation of Paredão, dawn has outbursts, washing of dirty clothes and brother threatening to leave the reality show | resume

And let’s go for another night of Paredão training at BBB 22, Brazil! 🧱 The atmosphere was tense between the brothers, see?! And the dawn was marked by DRs, outbursts, explanations… There was a brother who felt hurt and even threatened to leave reality. Is it over?! 😮 So sit down, because there’s more to come: in the post-Paredão, the brothers went to make fun of each other, and there was even sister getting the crush’s name wrong once again! 🥵

Want to know more? So grab the popcorn and glue on the summary that #RedeBBB prepared! Enjoy and click on the playlist above to follow the thread 👇

This Sunday, 02/20, surprise voting dynamics. After Leader Lucas nominated Brunna Gonçalves for the hot seat, the house was divided into three groups: Lollipop Room, Grunge Room and Confessionary. Each group had to indicate a name. In consensus, the brothers nominated Jessilane, Paulo André and Eliezer for Paredão.

2 of 3 Quinto Paredão do BBB 22 is formed: Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo and Paulo André are in the hot seat — Photo: Globo Quinto Paredão do BBB 22 is formed: Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo and Paulo André are in the hot seat — Photo: Globo

Pedro Scooby didn’t like the result of this Paredão at all. The surfer was so angry that he even packed his bags and threatened to leave the reality show. At the Grunge Room, alongside Arthur Aguiar, Paulo André and Lucas, the brother commented: “This falsehood only works with us”. Xiii… 😬

Pedro Scooby points out falsehood of sisters and packs backpacks:

And the dawn was also full of talk about Paredão formed, and the brothers had a lot of repercussions on the choice of groups. In the Grunge Room, Arthur Aguiar criticized the decision of the group that voted for the Confessional. For the actor, “it doesn’t make sense” that Linn da Quebrada, Natália and Jessilane keep voting for the brothers from Quarto Grunge: “This account never closes”he concluded.

On the other side of the house, at Lollipop, the sisters were talking about Arthur Aguiar. Laís called her brother a “kid” and said that he is focused on her and wants to reach Jade Picon:

“He’s not man enough to go in it,” he declared.

Laís talks about Arthur Aguiar: ‘He’s not man enough to go to Jade. It’s a brat”

Pedro Scooby also seems to have been disappointed in a brother. Talking to Jade Picon and Paulo André, the surfer spoke about Douglas Silva:

“He who came up with the idea of ​​not voting for the girls, he who came up with the idea of ​​voting for Laís. It’s because he’s my brother, because I don’t know why I believed it. I’m feeling like I’m betraying my own heart”

Pedro Scooby comments with Jade Picon: ‘In the end, everything happens the way DG puts it’

During the night, Pedro Scooby called Eliezer to talk, explained to his brother the reasons for choosing his name during the voting dynamics and said he was “revolted” by the situation:

“There are several people I would vote for long before you. I didn’t even want to vote. I had to go because I was going to Laís. I’m disgusted with the situation, I even thought about leaving”, he revealed.

3 of 3 Pedro Scooby and Eliezer talk in the room at BBB 22 — Photo: Globo Pedro Scooby and Eliezer talk in the room at BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

The surfer also confronted Douglas Silva and, during an outburst, shot his brother: “The only one who won’t give me reason is you. Because that’s it, at the end of everything we always follow you. The stop of others doesn’t matter…”

Pedro Scooby confronts Douglas Silva: ‘The only person who won’t give me reason is you’

Paulo André went to talk to Tiago Abravanel. The actor was part of the group that voted for the Confessional and chose the athlete to face the Paredão. During the conversation, the paulista asked:

“If there were Lucas, DG and so-and-so from the other room on the straight, I’ll come and say ‘I don’t care, am I going to put Lucas to balance a Paredão?’ In my opinion, that doesn’t exist.”

Paulo André confronts Tiago Abravanel and brother justifies vote: Paredão would be balanced

Copy… It just doesn’t do the same! ✏️

After appointing Brunna Gonçalves to Paredão, Lucas made a short speech explaining the reasons for choosing his sister to face the hot spot of the week. Later, in the Leader’s Room, Slovenia gave her brother a ‘pull’ of the ear, and warned:

“Careful, Lucas! I think your vote was coherent. But your argument was a copy and paste of everything Arthur says. It’s the same words: ‘safety net’, ‘it’s in the shadows’…”

Slovenia warns Lucas: ‘Watch out! Your argument was a copy and paste of what Arthur says’

Rodr… No! Gustav! 🥴

It seems that Laís still hasn’t managed to get a certain someone out of her head… During a conversation with Gustavo, the sister missed her brother’s name again. And guess who left instead? Rodrigo! What a mistake! 🤐

“What I didn’t want to happen happened!”, exclaimed the sister.

Laís reveals that she changed Gustavo’s name in conversation with her brother

There was also a jealousy…

Natália and Eliezer had a mini DR in the outdoor area at BBB 22’s house. The reason? Larissa’s dances! The sister explained:

“Larissa was dancing and you were watching all the time. Then I thought it was all in my head and I thought: ‘Maybe he was quiet with me because he wants to be with her,'” he said.

There was a jealousy around, is it? 🙃

Natalia tells Eliezer: ‘Larissa was dancing and you were always looking’

And that’s how the dawn ended in the most guarded house in Brazil! That’s all for now. But stay tuned to #RedeBBB so you don’t miss a thing! 👋👋

Listen to the BBB Tá On podcast 🎧