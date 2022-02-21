Sunday: Maria comments on expulsion from BBB22 and reveals reason for aggression

This Sunday (20), in addition to Barbarian, who was the last to be removed from the BBB22, Maria was on “Sunday with Huck”. The singer and actress was disqualified from the program for assaulting Natalia. She commented on her participation in the reality show and revealed details about her expulsion.

READ MORE:

Maria gave details about the aggressive attitude he had with Natalia: “The moment I did [bati o balde na cabeça de Natália]it was clear that I didn’t know what I was doing”.

She even said that she took such action from the heat of the moment. According to the artist, the dynamics of the game would have made her get excited: “At that moment I felt provoked. It was a game thing and we ended up reacting in a way we didn’t expect”.

READ MORE:

The former BBB also revealed how she faced the expulsion from the reality show. “I had no idea what was going to happen from now on.” She explained that she was scared, but agreed with the decision.

“From the moment I was called to the confessional. I didn’t hesitate, I accepted. I heard, I was sad, but I understood. At first, I felt despair, because you have no idea what is waiting for you out here.”he said.

In addition, the singer gave details of how she was received by the production of the reality show.“I received a great welcome, mainly from the BBB and production team. And when I understood that I was no longer Maria from BBB, a player, I just wanted to be Vitória again”, said.

Maria comments on society’s tendency to relate black women to aggression

In a part of the conversationMaria opined: “I am a person who knows that I have my aggressive tendency, we, black women, are put a lot in the place of angry”.

So the influencer Aunt Bad, who also participated in “Domingão”, agreed with the ex-sister’s speech and highlighted: “Only use that adjective [agressiva] for a black woman or for an animal. We can no longer animalize ourselves, we are not aggressive, we are responding, on the defensive, to something perverse that we experience daily”.

Aunt Bad further stated that the public should welcome Maria and not just criticize it. On her Instagram, the influencer even made a post about the subject.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!