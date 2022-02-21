Swiss bank helped drug dealers, politicians and spies to hide fortunes – 2022-02-20

In one of the biggest leaks of bank information, an international press consortium reveals the existence of thousands of accounts at Credit Suisse in the name of criminals, spies, torturers, representatives of the Vatican, authorities of authoritarian regimes and drug trafficking. The publication of the names, this Sunday, exposes the inconsistency of the Swiss banking system and increases the pressure for an end to the use of the European country’s institutions for money laundering.

Among the allegations is a former ally of the government of Hugo Chávez, in Venezuela.

The revelations were published by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) , under the command of the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. 160 journalists from a total of 48 media outlets spent months evaluating the data. What they found was a fortune of more than $100 billion in the name of suspicious personalities.

In the data obtained by journalists, there are more than 30,000 secret accounts, including Yemen’s spy chief, accused of torture, children of dictators, human traffickers, corrupt politicians and public officials accused of embezzling millions of dollars of oil revenue. Venezuelan.

If customers’ backgrounds are diverse and income comes from different sources, they’ve all chosen the same bank to hide their fortunes. Credit Suisse is one of the largest banks in the world, with assets of $1.5 trillion.

But, according to the data, control over who could open an account wasn’t exactly the bank’s forte. If the accounts have been opened since the 1940s, two-thirds of them are from the last 20 years.

A few weeks ago, Credit Suisse became the first bank to be the target of a criminal action in Switzerland. Prosecutors say the bank allowed a group of Bulgarian cocaine smugglers to launder €146 million in drug money through Credit Suisse accounts.

Within the scope of Operação Lava Jato, the same bank was even fined by the financial system monitoring agency for not maintaining controls over the origin of the money, mainly involving former Petrobras directors. Credit Suisse also had its name involved in the corruption scheme at FIFA and PDVSA, the Venezuelan state-owned company.

Now, the list of personalities is extensive. According to the consortium, one of the clients was former Venezuelan spy chief Carlos Luis Aguilera Borjas, close to Chávez.

“In 2001, Aguilera was installed as head of the secret service, where he kept a low profile, avoiding interviews and photographs,” he said. “They call him ‘The Invisible,’ Carlos Aguilera, the head of the political police. Nobody sees him. I know where he is,” Chávez said in 2002 on his weekly TV show.

But Aguilera fell out of favor later that year after failing to avoid a coup attempt that nearly toppled Chavez. He left his secret service post and entered the private sector, amassing a fortune.

“In 2007, Aguilera became the main shareholder of Inversiones Dirca SA, a Venezuelan company that won a US$1.85 billion contract the following year to renovate a subway line in Caracas. There was no public bidding process and the Aguilera received a 4.8% commission worth nearly $90 million.”

In 2011, two accounts were opened in Aguilera’s name and credited with at least 7.8 million Swiss francs ($8.6 million). Aguilera’s accounts were still open until the last decade when the data was collected.

“The Venezuelan elites accused of looting the state oil company took hundreds of millions of dollars into Credit Suisse accounts. The money flowed during a period when widespread looting of government coffers precipitated an economic collapse that drove six million people to flee the country and caused others to nearly starve to death. The bank kept the accounts of its Venezuelan clients open even as the global media exposed corruption cases against many of them”, he pointed out.

There are still dozens of accounts in the name of corrupt or suspects from poor countries, including Angola and Kenya.

The list of clients also includes human rights violators and criminals, as well as monarchs. It includes the family of an Egyptian intelligence chief who oversaw the torture of terrorist suspects for the CIA, an Italian accused of laundering criminal funds for the ‘Ndrangheta’ criminal group, and even King Abdullah II of Jordan, who had a single account. worth 230 million Swiss francs ($223 million) at its peak, even as his country raised billions in foreign aid.

The bank responded to the allegations by indicating that risk management was “at the heart” of its action. journalists “are closed today or were in the process of being closed prior to receiving press inquiries,” the press group said.

“As the world’s leading financial institution, Credit Suisse is keenly aware of its responsibility to customers and the financial system as a whole to ensure that the highest standards of conduct are maintained.”

The statement contrasts with employees of the financial institution. “The bank encourages a banker to look the other way with an account that they know is toxic,” a former senior manager of private banks told the consortium.

Very large accounts are kept so secret that only a few senior executives can know who owns them.

“When someone wants to get involved in money laundering after looting the country’s assets, for example, he needs to transfer the money. So, the holders of large accounts go directly to senior managers,” said the former manager.