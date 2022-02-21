Taking care of grandchildren has no rejuvenating effect, study finds

Much is said about therejuvenating effect” of grandchildren about grandparents. But new European research suggests that’s not quite the case. Taking care of children can be good, but maybe even better if they aren’t your descendants.





Many studies have shown advantages for the mental and physical health of the elderly who take care of their grandchildren. But none investigated these grandparents before and after the start of this activity. This is the main difference from the study “Is there a rejuvenating effect of (grand)childcare?”, published last week in The Journals of Gerontology.





The research, which evaluated more than 7,700 Germans aged between 50 and 85, found that caring for grandchildren did not make grandparents feel younger than their actual age. It was considered for the research, the age that people feel they are, reflecting their mental and physical well-being.





The Austrian researcher Valeria Bordone, co-author of the study, participated, in 2016, in another research on the influence of grandchildren on this subjective age. At the time, she concluded that people over 65 who care for grandchildren feel at least two years younger than their age. However, she changed her position:





“This is the first study to look at the same people before and after taking up child care. Unlike our 2016 findings, our new study found no rejuvenating effect of transitioning from non-caregiver to grandchild care,” she told The Guardian.









Bordone considers it wrong to attribute a cause and effect relationship between caring for grandchildren and feeling young. Instead, she said, the relationship is likely to have more to do with hidden selection effects, such as personality traits and family values. In short, instead of taking care of children making grandparents feel young, it is grandparents who already feel young who take care of their grandchildren more.





The research, however, brought up an unexpected finding: seniors who care for young children, who are not relatives, may feel younger than those who care for grandchildren. The justification for this, according to Bordone told the British newspaper, is that these children do not have the same memory of the passage of time and old age. “Being a grandfather or grandmother is a powerful reminder of a person’s aging and as such is likely to affect subjective age,” she said.





Geriatrician and psychiatrist Roberta França says that, in practice, such rejuvenation in the care of grandchildren depends on how this activity is carried out.





“It’s one thing to be there because you want to, it’s another to be forced to be the child’s nanny every day. When caring for grandchildren is an imposition, the person is obliged by the family, this raises questions because being a grandmother does not mean not having a life, routine and chores”, he says.





The doctor remembers a patient who arrived crying at the consultation after being ‘informed’ that she would take care of her grandchildren every afternoon, which would mean the end of her physical activity, meeting with friends and the obligation to return to the stove daily in order to make breakfast for the little ones.





On the other hand, when being with the grandchild or another child is the person’s will, the exchange is usually beneficial.





“When it is done spontaneously, this meeting of generations is very positive. Grandparents tell stories, children bring the news, technology. How many elderly people have not learned to take a selfie or play a game on the computer with children?”, says France.





If rejuvenation is being questioned, the grandmother’s role has been touted as a key to human evolution and would be one of the reasons behind longevity.





A Harvard University study argues that the importance of having active grandparents made humans maintain good physical condition long after their reproductive years and that this would also explain why exercise is so beneficial in old age.





This role of grandmothers may be why women, unlike most animal species, can live decades after losing fertility. The analysis was published in the journal PNAS of the US National Academy of Sciences.





The “grandmother hypothesis” was developed from the observation of older women of the Hadza tribe in Northern Tanzania. Researcher Kristen Hawkes from the University of Utah saw that these ladies were very productive and collected food that they later shared with their daughters. This generosity favored them to give them more grandchildren.





Analysis of pre-industrial societies in Canada and Finland produced similar conclusions. In the early 17th century in Quebec, ecclesiastical records allowed it to be calculated that women who lived in the same parish as their mothers had an average of 1.75 more children than sisters who lived far away. In Finland, the results showed a similar trend.





The fragile human babies and their huge brains would be more likely to survive and develop if they had grandparents. This important role would have brought, as a reward, a much longer and healthier life for our species than for closely related species, such as chimpanzees, which usually do not exceed 40 years.





Humans are among the few animal species that cannot have children until the end of their days. The others are toothed cetaceans such as pilot whales, belugas, narwhals and orcas, which also have large brains.





And living with previous generations would also have been a major cultural boost for our species.





“The increase in longevity allows for an overlapping of generations that makes it possible to accumulate exceptional riches. Being able to bring together three generations in a house is a source of knowledge that other species do not have. Humans do not need to start over each generation”, said María Martinón Torres , director of the National Center for Research on Human Evolution, in Spain. “The success of species is reproductive, but ours has achieved success with the increase in the time it is not reproductive,” she says.

