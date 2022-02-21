‘That moment doesn’t define me’, says Maria about the aggression that made her disqualified from the ‘BBB 22’ | TV and Series

Maria said on “Domingão com Huck” that she regretted it and acknowledged the mistake of having hit Natália on the head with a bucket, aggression that led to her being disqualified from the “BBB 22”. “That moment doesn’t define me,” the actress and singer said of the episode.

“I immediately withdrew, repented and acknowledged my mistake. I had no idea what was going to happen out here. When they called me in the confessional, I accepted, listened and was sad,” she told Luciano Huck.

Maria was disqualified from “BBB22” on Tuesday (15). She broke the rule that prohibits any physical aggression on reality.

“I felt a lot more relaxed when I saw the VT and I could understand this immediate place of regret,” she said.

“It’s delicate, because when I did it I wasn’t aware of what I was doing. I felt provoked, it was part of the game and we end up reacting as we don’t expect. I know I had done something wrong and I acted defensively”, he added.

Pop Week remembers the disqualified in the 22 editions of BBB

She also thanked the support she received. After the disqualification, several artists condemned the assault, but asked that she not suffer “virtual lynching.

“I received a great welcome, especially from the BBB team. Then I understood that I was no longer Maria again, I wanted to be Vitória”, she says, referring to her baptismal name, which she changed to the name artistic Mary.

Review the assault scene that led to Maria’s disqualification

2 of 3 Moment in which Maria hits Natália in the head with a bucket in the Discord Game; she was disqualified from ‘BBB22’ for aggression — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Moment when Maria hits Natália’s head with a bucket in the Discord Game; she was disqualified from ‘BBB22’ for aggression — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

WHO’S MARIA: Singer and actress was heard almost 1 billion times on ‘Acoustic Poetry’, but solo career is just beginning

Singer and actress was heard almost 1 billion times on ‘Acoustic Poetry’, but solo career is just beginning ADULT CONTENT: Maria is among former participants who have a profile on the Only Fans platform

Who is Maria, ‘BBB22’ participant disqualified after assaulting Natália

Remember Game of Discord

In the second (14), participants needed to choose cards with some characteristics that defined a particular player. Afterwards, the rest of the group should say whether or not they agreed using “Yes” or “No” signs.

In Maria’s turn, she chose “Unpleasant” for Natalia. With the approval of the other participants, she tipped the bucket on Natalia and ended up hitting her head at that moment.

Daniel, Ana Paula Renault, Hariany… Remember participants who have already been disqualified from the ‘BBB’

What is herpes? Disease that causes mouth sores was a topic at BBB

After the situation, Tadeu Schmidt questioned Natalia about how she felt. “Is everything okay with you?” asked the presenter.

“It’s ok, I felt aggressive, but it’s ok”, she replied.

Netizens had already complained about Maria’s attitude in another Discord Game, when the singer placed a plate on Arthur Aguiar’s forehead the week before.

Know the story of Maria and the other singers of ‘BBB22’ on the podcast g1 heard:

3 of 3 Mary was called to the confessional this Tuesday; she was disqualified after assaulting Natalia in the Game of Discord — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay Mary was called to the confessional this Tuesday; she was disqualified after assaulting Natalia in the Game of Discord — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay

The singer was talking to Natalia, Lucas and Jessi in the kitchen, when she was called to the confessional this Tuesday (15). She left the show and will not be replaced.

Natalia was shaken by Maria’s departure, but was supported by the other participants.

Read the full note about Maria’s departure from ‘BBB22’:

“This Tuesday, the 15th, Maria was disqualified from the ‘BBB 22’ for failing to comply with one of the program’s rules.

After analyzing the images of the dynamics of the discord game, from yesterday, the 14th, there was an aggression by the participant to Natália and, following the rules, the actress and singer was disqualified.

Mary will not be replaced.

This Tuesday’s wall, between Arthur, Bárbara and Natália, is maintained“.

VIDEO: 5 shocking ‘Big Brothers’ moments around the world