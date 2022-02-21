The band’s vocalist talks about the state of Paulinha

Bell Oliver, lead singer of “Calcinha Preta”, updated the band’s fans on the singer’s health status tonight.

“Just passing by to tell you the news. Today I visited our Paulinha, I was very happy, she is very deflated, very beautiful as she always was. I spent 40 minutes with her. Normal heartbeat, thank God everything is walking and in the name of Jesus in she’ll be out of there soon,” Bell said.

He also invited followers to be present in a prayer chain for the singer.

Bell also shared in his timeline a moment of relaxation with Paulinha.

“We are together until the end, let’s win this challenge more, we are waiting for you my bee”, he wrote in the caption.

Paulinha, 43, was hospitalized last weekend after feeling unwell during a tour in São Paulo. As soon as she landed in the Sergipe capital, she was taken to a hospital, where kidney problems were initially identified. Afterwards, the group team stated the splash that Paulinha has a bacterium in her brain.

Yesterday, Bell had informed the followers that Paulinha’s brain was working normally and that her rates were normal.

According to the last published bulletin, she remains in a coma and in a stable condition, informed the medical note late this afternoon published on the band’s own profile.

According to the document, she has no fever and is intubated.

“We inform you that the patient Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leca Viana, is still hospitalized in an intensive care unit. Clinical condition remains stable, without fever, persistent coma and invasive ventilatory support”, says the bulletin.

Earlier, doctors say that “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest to the community have been ruled out” – which excludes, for example, the suspicion of covid-19.