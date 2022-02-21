The cities where employment grows the most – Época Negócios

+



The growth of formal employment in the country last year presented a particularity. Medium-sized cities, which are starting to invest in attracting technology companies, fared better, in percentage terms, than most large capitals.

Taking into account cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants, the champions in job creation (difference between hiring and dismissals) were Osasco (SP), with a 16% increase compared to 2020 and a balance of 24 thousand jobs, and Novo Hamburgo (RS), up 12% and a balance of 7,740 service stations.

The total number of vacancies in Brazil grew by 7% last year, with the creation of 2.7 million formal jobs.

The two leaders had their performances driven by the technology segment, which took off during the pandemic with online sales, delivery services, call centers and infrastructure for the home office.

Of the 20 municipalities with the highest growth listed by Caged, the Ministry of Labor’s job registry, only four are capital cities. The best placed was Palmas (TO), in 14th position. “This movement shows that the country continues on a trajectory of deconcentration of economic activity and generation of labor”, says Hélio Zylberstajn, professor at the Faculty of Economics and Administration (FEA/USP). “That’s good because it’s distributing more economic space.

“In absolute numbers, São Paulo remains at the top, with 336,800 vacancies, 8.12% more than in 2020, followed by eight other capitals: Rio de Janeiro, with growth of 4.88%, Belo Horizonte (6.47%), Brasília (7.15%), Curitiba (6.06%), Fortaleza (5.94%), Goiânia (8.01%), Manaus (8.69%) and Salvador (5 .69%).

Incentives and agility are the revenue of municipalities that created the most vacancies

The pandemic and its impacts guided, in a way, the opening of jobs in 2021. Cities with a high rate of technology companies and with manufacturers of items whose importation became more difficult did relatively better.

The jump in online sales, delivery services and call centers to support these services helped Osasco (SP) to be the city that grew the most in terms of job creation (see chart). In 2021, the city recorded a record balance of 24,000 jobs, says Gerson Pessoa, Secretary of Technology and Development. The result is credited to the arrival of large technology groups that today employ 42 thousand people (read more on page B3).

Known until a few years ago as the national capital of footwear, Novo Hamburgo (RS) has diversified its activities and today its biggest employer is SX Negócios. Santander’s remote call center arrived in the second half of 2020 and employs 4,800 people. The mayor of Novo Hamburgo, Fátima Daudt, says that the city has been adopting several actions to attract companies, such as the installation of a Technological Innovation Center. Another measure is to reduce bureaucracy to undertake. “It took 480 days to open a company in 2016; today, with software development, it takes three hours,” she says.

The Center will act, for example, in the training of manpower for technology companies and also footwear manufacturers that maintain their development centers in the city. The largest manufacturer in the sector, Beira Rio, hired 500 employees in 2021. The group has a factory in the city and another nine in the state. “In March we will inaugurate the 11th, in Candelária”, informs the president of the company, Roberto Argenta.

“We need to expand (production) to serve both the domestic and foreign markets, which are demanding more elaborate products, with more details and overlapping parts, and these products require more manpower.”The new branch will have 50 direct workers, number that should increase to 180 in the first year, in addition to 1,500 outsourced workers for sewing and assembling shoes.

IMPORTED

In the assessment of the senior economist at LCA Consultores, Cosmo Donato, cities with a vocation for the footwear, textile and clothing industries also performed well. They had idle capacity and, faced with the sudden demand for various products, they were able to meet the market.

“Problems in global supply chains, lack of containers, ships and high freight costs made imports difficult, and the local industry in these segments was able to quickly increase production to meet the lack of the international market and contributed to hiring”, says Donato. .F

ranca, the largest footwear hub in São Paulo, ranked 10th with a 10.3% increase in vacancies. According to Carlos Tavares, regional director of Finance at the Center for Industries of the State of São Paulo (Ciesp), of the balance of 3,660 industrial jobs in the city, 65% came from the footwear industry.

After losing industries, Osasco takes on a new vocation

From an industrial city two decades ago to a phase more dependent on commerce, Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, changes its vocation again and is now on its way to becoming a technological center in the area of ​​services.

At least ten large technology companies have moved to the city in the last five years, especially in the last three. After the arrival of Mercado Livre, in 2016, and iFood, in 2018, followed (not in that order) B2W, Dafiti , Facily, Rappy, Shopee, Shopper and Ascenty – which this year will open its fourth local unit, with an investment of R$ 220 million.

Uber and 99 are finalizing their local offices to be opened by the end of the year. It was these companies that helped the municipality of more than 700 thousand inhabitants to be in first place in the list of those that grew the most, in percentage, in the generation of jobs in 2021. Together, they currently employ 42,170 employees and many continue to hire this year.

“There was a lot of talk that Osasco was going to become a dormitory city”, says Gerson Pessoa, secretary of Technology, Innovation and Economic Development. The city, then, started to work to change its vocation to the area of ​​services and ended up enjoying the wave of technology companies brought by the pandemic.

attractions

In addition to investing in a technology center for training labor, which is under construction, the city reduced the Service Tax (ISS) from 5% to 2% to attract this type of activity. “Now, we are moving towards being, in fact, validated as a city of technological services”, says Pessoa.

In 2021, the municipality recorded a record balance of 24,000 vacancies. For the new headquarters, Uber opened 60 vacancies in October for engineers and 100 for areas such as commercial, communication, operations, service and business development. Currently, the company has 170 open positions and will operate with a hybrid model of work.

Called Uber Campus, the area will house the Uber Technology Center, meeting rooms, restaurant, cafeteria, gym, breastfeeding room, areas for yoga, stretching and meditation, and space for pets. of the city took into account the availability of adequate space for its future projects, the proximity to São Paulo and the easy access to public transport.

iFood has more than 400 vacancies for technology areas, many of them in Osasco, where it even has a vegetable garden at its headquarters.